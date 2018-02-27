USA Today Sports

Twitter mailbag: NBA playoff format, restricted free agency market, NCAA scandal and more

On today’s episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his HoopsHype colleague Bryan Kalbrosky. They answered a number of questions submitted by listeners. The questions (with time-stamps) are below.

2:40: Is the NBA really going to consider going to a top-16 playoff format? Do you guys approve of it?

10:00: Should the Sixers waive Trevor Booker to sign Ersan Ilyasova, and what would Ilyasova bring to Philadelphia?

14:40: With Jimmy Butler’s injury, should Minnesota think about picking up a free agent or bought-out veteran? And, if so, who?

19:20: Will Tom Thibodeau‘s legacy forever be known as the coach who rides his players too hard? And will this scare away free agents?

26:20: Do you think the Mavericks’ scandal will eventually lead to Mark Cuban being forced to sell his team?

31:05: If the All-Star reserves had to draw straws to determine the last pick in the All-Star draft, would they be okay with televising the draft? Should they just televise it without changes anyway?

36:30: Do the upcoming restricted free agents realize they might not be offered as much as they’re expecting to get? Also, which RFA will get paid the most out of Julius Randle, Aaron Gordon, Elfrid Payton, Marcus Smart and Clint Capela?

43:18: Will the corruption scandals involving some of the main programs in college hoops have any short-term or long-term effects on the NBA?

50:15: If Sean Miller gets ousted at the University of Arizona, do you think he would have a shot at coaching in the NBA?

52:35: Is there any talk about Andrew Bogut signing with an NBA team?

53:50: Who wins? five Isaiah-Thomas-sized Joel Embiids or five Embiid-sized Isaiah Thomases?

