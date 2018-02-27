Twitter mailbag: NBA playoff format, restricted free agency market, NCAA scandal and more

On today’s episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his HoopsHype colleague Bryan Kalbrosky. They answered a number of questions submitted by listeners. The questions (with time-stamps) are below.
2:40: Is the NBA really going to consider going to a top-16 playoff format? Do you guys approve of it?
10:00: Should the Sixers waive Trevor Booker to sign Ersan Ilyasova, and what would Ilyasova bring to Philadelphia?
14:40: With Jimmy Butler’s injury, should Minnesota think about picking up a free agent or bought-out veteran? And, if so, who?
19:20: Will Tom Thibodeau‘s legacy forever be known as the coach who rides his players too hard? And will this scare away free agents?
Podcast, Evergreen, Featured, Podcast, Top, Aaron Gordon, Adam Silver, Andrew Bogut, Clint Capela, Derrick Williams, Elfrid Payton, Ersan Ilyasova, Isaiah Thomas, Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Marcus Smart, Trevor Booker, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers
Comments