Twitter mailbag: NBA playoff format, restricted free agency market, NCAA scandal and more

On today’s episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his HoopsHype colleague Bryan Kalbrosky. They answered a number of questions submitted by listeners. The questions (with time-stamps) are below.

2:40: Is the NBA really going to consider going to a top-16 playoff format? Do you guys approve of it?

10:00: Should the Sixers waive Trevor Booker to sign Ersan Ilyasova, and what would Ilyasova bring to Philadelphia?

14:40: With Jimmy Butler’s injury, should Minnesota think about picking up a free agent or bought-out veteran? And, if so, who?

19:20: Will Tom Thibodeau‘s legacy forever be known as the coach who rides his players too hard? And will this scare away free agents?