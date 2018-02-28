Here is why Trevor Booker will be great fit on offense for the Pacers

After being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers, forward Trevor Booker will sign with the Indiana Pacers for the remainder of the season.

Booker, 30, will immediately provide relief in the frontcourt for Indiana. He has an interesting skill set that can help them as postseason contenders. The NBA veteran has been effective scoring on post-ups and putbacks, but can also add to the team through two distinct other types of offense as well.

Trevor Booker is looking like LeBron Lite when handling the rock in transition. I wrote about him in Seven Segments: https://t.co/maKsxcisTH pic.twitter.com/M5TI9mb8q5 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 28, 2016

His efficiency in the transition offense (1.33 points per possession) has been excellent so far this season with both the teams he has played for – the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. Kevin O’Connor wrote about his prowess in the transition offense back when Booker played for the Nets (via The Ringer):

“Booker is a muscular-yet-nimble 6-foot-8 forward who wears a headband and likes to go coast-to-coast, so if you squint your eyes from the Barclays Center nosebleed seats, you might trick yourself into thinking you’re watching LeBron James. … Ballhandling has always been one of Booker’s strengths going back to his college years at Clemson.”

Indiana has run transition plays more frequently (16.5 percent) than all but two teams in the Eastern Conference. But this is not the only area where he has impressed on offense.

Trevor Booker does a great job of cutting to open space. — Mike Prada (@MikePradaSBN) March 18, 2011

Booker had been shooting 17-for-21 (81 percent) on cutters for the Sixers. His efficiency (1.68 PPP) would rank second-best in the league among those with as many possessions, per Synergy Sports.

This beats out Cleveland’s LeBron James (1.66 PPP) and Boston’s Kyrie Irving (1.61 PPP) albeit in a smaller sample size.

Indiana has not been efficient when cutting to the basket so far this season. Only one team in the East has been less efficient than the Pacers (1.21 PPP) on this play type so far this season. No team in the conference has run cutters less frequently (5.6 percent) than they have so far this season.

He’ll definitely be a threat to score in transition and on cutters with Indiana.