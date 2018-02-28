Report: 'Pelicans trading Anthony Davis is nothing more than fantasy'

New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis is currently having an MVP-caliber season, but many have wondered about his future with the team.

Anthony Davis is sensational, there’s basically no package too rich. There are like 3-5 players in the whole league I wouldn’t add to in a trade offer. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) February 15, 2018

Despite the trade rumors, which have intensified with the expiring contract of his teammate DeMarcus Cousins, franchises like the Boston Celtics may not have a chance to land the coveted young talent.

Kevin O’Connor reported that the team is highly unlikely to trade the 24-year-old superstar (via The Ringer):

“I’ve long felt the Celtics should hold tight to their assets—from the Lakers/Kings first-round pick they received in the Tatum trade to Tatum himself—with the hopes of landing another big fish. But one executive I spoke with made a good point: The Pelicans trading Anthony Davis is nothing more than a fantasy. Even if AD, who can opt out of his current contract in 2020, was eventually made available, by that point, Boston may not even have the most to offer.”

The aforementioned executive added that the Celtics specifically “should pounce on the next good opportunity” rather than continue to wait for Davis.

Anthony Davis heard that Kevin Garnett wished he was traded from Minny earlier in his career.

“I’m not going to lie, it makes you think because you wonder if you’re following in that same path. But then again, you be like, ‘This could be the year.’” More:https://t.co/kovQHG6rsG — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 21, 2018

Recent comments from Davis about the career of Kevin Garnett, who said he that felt he spent too long in Minnesota before the trade to a championship contender, made fans speculate about a future trade away from the Pelicans.

But if executives around the league do not think it’s a realistic possibility that Davis is shipped from New Orleans, teams like Boston will have to find other targets instead.