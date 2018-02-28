Trending stories: LeBron James talks NCAA scandal, Dwyane Wade and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
LeBron: NCAA ‘corrupt’; give kids alternative – via espn.com
February 27 02:55 PM
LeBron James says the NCAA is “corrupt” and the NBA should shore up its farm system to accommodate kids who want to play but don’t think school is the right choice.
February 27 09:04 AM
The legacy of the pioneering Croatian and Nets guard — his skill, his fight, his joy — still runs through the NBA and Europe.
James Harden on this season’s Rockets: ‘This is the year’ – via espn.com
February 27 09:52 PM
As the Rockets ride a 13-game win streak, Harden believes this is the best team he’s ever played for.
February 27 01:00 PM
“At the end of the day, everything is going to work out the best for me,” Trevor Booker said.
LeBron James says NCAA is ‘corrupt,’ plans to work with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to shore up ‘farm system’ – via cleveland.com
February 27 01:23 PM
While James didn’t go into too much detail about the best solution for the NCAA, he did offer up that he plans to have a sit down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the future, believing the one-and-done rule is worth discussing.
Heat’s Wade unsure about playing next season. Here’s why. – via miamiherald.com
February 27 12:52 PM
For the first time, Dwyane Wade is playing a season without knowing if this will be his last.
Why Dwyane Wade desperately needed a reunion with the Miami Heat – via sports.yahoo.com
February 27 11:08 AM
The longtime Heat All-Star on his love for the Miami organization: ‘At the end of the day, I know [Pat Riley] would run through a brick wall for me.’
Warriors reveal alternative to White House visit during trip to Washington – via sports.yahoo.com
February 27 12:52 PM
Warriors players revealed the team’s plans during their annual visit to Washington, D.C.
LeBron on 76ers billboards: ‘It’s dope’ – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 27 01:00 PM
In other words: Hey, Cavaliers, don’t take me for granted
The Starters Podcast – NBA.com – via nba.com
December 02 01:20 PM
Knicks’ outliers Courtney Lee, Jarrett Jack pondering future – via nydailynews.com
February 27 12:13 PM
The writing isn’t on the wall for Courtney Lee and Jarrett Jack — it’s on the bench.
Cavaliers ban fan who shouted racial taunts at Patty Mills at least one year – via nba.nbcsports.com
February 27 11:00 AM
Cleveland fan called Spurs guard ‘Jamaican dog’
February 27 09:31 AM
“It never crossed my mind that this individual would basically change the definition of what is and is not a quality shot in the NBA.”
