Trending stories: LeBron James talks NCAA scandal, Dwyane Wade and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 27 02:55 PM
LeBron James says the NCAA is “corrupt” and the NBA should shore up its farm system to accommodate kids who want to play but don’t think school is the right choice.

February 27 09:04 AM
The legacy of the pioneering Croatian and Nets guard — his skill, his fight, his joy — still runs through the NBA and Europe.

February 27 09:52 PM
As the Rockets ride a 13-game win streak, Harden believes this is the best team he’s ever played for.

February 27 01:00 PM
“At the end of the day, everything is going to work out the best for me,” Trevor Booker said.

February 27 01:23 PM
While James didn’t go into too much detail about the best solution for the NCAA, he did offer up that he plans to have a sit down with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the future, believing the one-and-done rule is worth discussing.

February 27 12:52 PM
For the first time, Dwyane Wade is playing a season without knowing if this will be his last.

February 27 11:08 AM
The longtime Heat All-Star on his love for the Miami organization: ‘At the end of the day, I know [Pat Riley] would run through a brick wall for me.’

February 27 12:52 PM
Warriors players revealed the team’s plans during their annual visit to Washington, D.C.

February 27 01:00 PM
In other words: Hey, Cavaliers, don’t take me for granted

December 02 01:20 PM

February 27 12:13 PM
The writing isn’t on the wall for Courtney Lee and Jarrett Jack — it’s on the bench.

February 27 11:00 AM
Cleveland fan called Spurs guard ‘Jamaican dog’

February 27 09:31 AM
“It never crossed my mind that this individual would basically change the definition of what is and is not a quality shot in the NBA.”

