NBA dancers from all 30 teams this season

5 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: HoopsHype staff | March 1, 2018
<p>DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 08: A member of the Detroit Pistons dance team performs during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on November 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 29: The San Antonio Spurs dance team performs during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 29, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 01: A member of the Chicago Bulls dance team performs during a break between the Bulls and the Sacramento Kings at the United Center on December 1, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Kings defeated the Bulls 107-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 01: A member of the Cleveland Cavaliers dance team performs during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena on November 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: the Charlotte Hornets dancers perform prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 25, 2017 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 21: The Utah Jazz dance team performs during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 21, 2017 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 17: A Golden State Warriors dancer performs during their NBA game against the Houston Rockets at ORACLE Arena on October 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: The Los Angeles Lakers dance team performs during a preseason game against the Utah Jazz on October 10, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 07: Indiana Pacers cheerleaders perform in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on November 7, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
Like this article?
Sign up for the HoopsHype email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Cheerleaders, NBA Dancers, Gallery
Gallery, Cheerleaders, NBA Dancers
5 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
Comments