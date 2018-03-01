USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Coaching rumors, Ron Adams and more

Trending stories: Coaching rumors, Ron Adams and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Coaching rumors, Ron Adams and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 28 08:25 AM
Ron Adams is an assistant coach with wide-ranging interests and an obsession with good basketball. He’ll send the wine back if it doesn’t taste right.

Shares

February 28 09:12 PM
Apollo, the private equity firm, and Citigroup made large loans last year to the family real estate business of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s senior adviser.

Shares

February 28 01:50 PM
Yahoo NBA insiders Chris Mannix and Brian Scalabrine discuss the problem of tanking in the NBA and if it can be solved.

Shares

February 28 02:34 PM
Some have said the Wizards are better off without John Wall. Kevin Durant isn’t one of them.

Shares

February 28 07:10 PM
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic continued to take the cautious approach with rehabilitating rookie Jonathan Isaac, holding him out of action once again on Wednesday night.

Shares

February 28 10:11 AM
Whether the two-time MVP is dealing with teammates, fans or the President of the United States, his leadership qualities remain the same.

Shares

February 28 05:43 PM
Eight teams — including the Blazers — are separated by 5 1/2 games for six playoff spots in the wild Western Conference.

Shares

February 28 02:33 PM
Sporting News’ Mitch Lawrence bounces around the NBA to cover the biggest coaching rumors, including the latest on David Fizdale’s search for a new job.

Shares

February 28 03:07 PM
Hart is evaluating surgical and non-surgical recovery options and likely will miss at least a few weeks.

Shares

February 28 02:56 PM
Trevor Booker played 33 games with the 76ers. Forward Trevor Booker plans to sign with the Indiana Pacers following his release from the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Booker was waived Wednesday for the 76ers to create roster space to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova.

Shares

February 28 11:48 AM

* * *

Can the Minnesota Timberwolves hang on to a top-four seed in the Western Conference without Jimmy Butler?

* * *

David Aldridge:  It’s going to be tough, especially if Kawhi

Shares

February 28 12:51 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver warned teams that his office will be monitoring closely any potential tanking efforts.

Shares

February 28 11:57 AM

* * *

Russell Westbrook says Zaza Pachulia deliberately tried to injure him. What say you?

* * *

David Aldridge:  I can’t judge intent, though the optics of it were horrible

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home