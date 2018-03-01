Trending stories: Coaching rumors, Ron Adams and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The Warriors’ 70-Year-Old Truth-Teller – via nytimes.com
February 28 08:25 AM
Ron Adams is an assistant coach with wide-ranging interests and an obsession with good basketball. He’ll send the wine back if it doesn’t taste right.
Shares
Kushner’s Business Got Loans From Companies After White House Meetings – via nytimes.com
February 28 09:12 PM
Apollo, the private equity firm, and Citigroup made large loans last year to the family real estate business of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s senior adviser.
Shares
Two-Man Game: The NBA has a tanking problem – via sports.yahoo.com
February 28 01:50 PM
Yahoo NBA insiders Chris Mannix and Brian Scalabrine discuss the problem of tanking in the NBA and if it can be solved.
Shares
Kevin Durant isn’t buying that the Wizards are better without John Wall – via washingtonpost.com
February 28 02:34 PM
Some have said the Wizards are better off without John Wall. Kevin Durant isn’t one of them.
Shares
Isaac Hopes to Return Friday vs. Pistons – via nba.com
February 28 07:10 PM
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic continued to take the cautious approach with rehabilitating rookie Jonathan Isaac, holding him out of action once again on Wednesday night.
Shares
How Steph Curry leads like no other NBA superstar – via espn.com
February 28 10:11 AM
Whether the two-time MVP is dealing with teammates, fans or the President of the United States, his leadership qualities remain the same.
Shares
Portland Trail Blazers are rolling, but a ‘crazy’ Western Conference ‘dogfight’ remains – via oregonlive.com
February 28 05:43 PM
Eight teams — including the Blazers — are separated by 5 1/2 games for six playoff spots in the wild Western Conference.
Shares
NBA coaching rumors: Suns targeting David Fizdale, but will Lakers intervene? – via sportingnews.com
February 28 02:33 PM
Sporting News’ Mitch Lawrence bounces around the NBA to cover the biggest coaching rumors, including the latest on David Fizdale’s search for a new job.
Shares
Sources: Lakers rookie guard Josh Hart has small fracture in left hand – via sports.yahoo.com
February 28 03:07 PM
Hart is evaluating surgical and non-surgical recovery options and likely will miss at least a few weeks.
Shares
Sources: Trevor Booker to sign with Pacers after release from 76ers – via sports.yahoo.com
February 28 02:56 PM
Trevor Booker played 33 games with the 76ers. Forward Trevor Booker plans to sign with the Indiana Pacers following his release from the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Booker was waived Wednesday for the 76ers to create roster space to sign forward Ersan Ilyasova.
Shares
February 28 11:48 AM
* * *
Can the Minnesota Timberwolves hang on to a top-four seed in the Western Conference without Jimmy Butler?
* * *
David Aldridge: It’s going to be tough, especially if Kawhi
Shares
NBA memo to owners on Mark Cuban fine warns against dangers of tanking – via sports.yahoo.com
February 28 12:51 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver warned teams that his office will be monitoring closely any potential tanking efforts.
Shares
February 28 11:57 AM
* * *
Russell Westbrook says Zaza Pachulia deliberately tried to injure him. What say you?
* * *
David Aldridge: I can’t judge intent, though the optics of it were horrible
Comments