Lakers' Brandon Ingram made over half his three-pointers in February

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has played a key role in the recent successes for the team during their surprising wins recently.

Brandon Ingram during the Lakers’ 16-7 stretch: 31.5 MPG

16.5 PPG

5.0 RPG

4.9 APG

51.1 FG%

46.8 3PT% pic.twitter.com/0hPCiP6ACX — Beard SZN (@TripleBSzn) March 2, 2018

The 20-year-old is not known as a high-volume shooter from long range. He shot just 29.4 percent on his three-pointers last year.

But among those with as many attempts from beyond the arc last month, only three players were more accurate than Ingram (52.2 percent) in February. For comparison, though he had significantly more attempts, Golden State’s Kevin Durant shot 53.4 percent from three-point range in that span.

Ingram is averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game with 38.0 percent accuracy from downtown. The last player as young as Ingram who produced at least as many points, rebounds and assists per game with such a high three-point percentage was Durant in 2008-09.

He missed just two corner three-pointers (4-for-6) in February. This is not just a recent trend as he ranks in the 84th percentile relative to his position, per Cleaning The Glass.

Ingram was 12-of-20 (60.0 percent) on his catch-and-shoot attempts from long distance last month. As a spot-up scorer, his efficiency (1.05 points per possession) has been comparable to Washington’s Otto Porter Jr. as well as Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.

His head coach Luke Walton spoke about how well Ingram has played for the team recently (via Lakers):

“The way that he’s playing and the way that he’s facilitating for us is really putting us in a nice rhythm. He’s shooting the ball with extreme confidence right now. He’s not taking bad three’s … When that ball does get swung to him, he feels really good and confident with it in his hands and that’s why he’s shooting such a good percentage.”

Ingram is shooting 51.1 percent from long distance after passes from either Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart or Julius Randle so far this season. All of those players may be with the team next season, allowing them to further improve their chemistry.

If this trend continues, it’ll be fantastic news for the Lakers. Even though the three-pointer isn’t the key to his offense, the new development would be more than welcome.

BRANDON INGRAM’S MAKING THREE-POINTERS. IT’S OVER. R.I.P THE REST OF THE LEAGUE. — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) February 11, 2018