Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

'They ran us out of the gym' pretty much summed up the night for the Miami Heat – via miamiherald.com March 02 12:05 AM The Heat was historically bad on defense. Los Angeles, which started the season 12-27 but has since won 15 of its last 22, has an athletic young roster and made it look easy from start to finish.

Sources: Shabazz Muhammad agrees to sign with Bucks once he clears waivers – via sports.yahoo.com March 01 10:42 PM Shabazz Muhammad is in his fifth NBA season. Shabazz Muhammad has agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Muhammad agreed to a contract buyout with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and will be eligible for the playoffs.

Cavs Suspend JR Smith One Game – via nba.com March 01 06:01 PM Cavaliers guard JR Smith has been suspended by the team for one game for detrimental conduct. He will serve the suspension tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Report: Corey Brewer agrees to sign with Thunder – via newsok.com March 01 12:08 PM MAR 1, 2018 – Corey Brewer has agreed to sign with the Thunder once he clears waivers, according to a Yahoo Sports Report.

Judging NBA general managers actually isn't that simple – via sbnation.com March 01 10:12 AM Is it more impressive to woo the star that wasn't available to everyone, or snag the diamonds in the rough anyone could've snagged?