Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 02 12:05 AM
The Heat was historically bad on defense. Los Angeles, which started the season 12-27 but has since won 15 of its last 22, has an athletic young roster and made it look easy from start to finish.

March 01 11:35 PM
A new mural by the Royal Chicano Air Force arts collective will be unveiled Thursday, March 1, 2018 on Latino Heritage Night at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

March 01 10:42 PM
Shabazz Muhammad is in his fifth NBA season. Shabazz Muhammad has agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Muhammad agreed to a contract buyout with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and will be eligible for the playoffs.

March 01 07:59 PM
Tyronn Lue said it was something that happened after shootaround Thursday, but he would not get into details.

March 01 06:01 PM
Cavaliers guard JR Smith has been suspended by the team for one game for detrimental conduct. He will serve the suspension tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

March 01 10:57 AM
MAR 1, 2018 – Welcome to the home of our Thunder Buddies podcast, named, in part, from Universal Studios’ highly-acclaimed comedy ‘Ted,’ but inspired by our continued hope for wall-to-wall coverage of the Thunder.

March 01 12:43 PM
Harden did something absolutely cold-blooded.

March 01 12:08 PM
MAR 1, 2018 – Corey Brewer has agreed to sign with the Thunder once he clears waivers, according to a Yahoo Sports Report.

March 01 10:12 AM
Is it more impressive to woo the star that wasn’t available to everyone, or snag the diamonds in the rough anyone could’ve snagged?

March 01 11:45 AM
All of the East’s contenders have issues to worry about.

March 01 01:56 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 109-101 win over the Wizards on…

March 01 10:05 AM
Over the next two weeks, NBA teams will be sending out their scouts and spreading them around all the conference tournaments. So far, we’ve seen 10 prospects distinguish themselves from the rest to make up the top two tiers…

