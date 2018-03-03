NBA podcasts du jour: On JR Smith, Luka Doncic and other things

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
The Draft Mailbag, Vol. 1 | Draft Class (Ep. 221) – via theringer.com
March 02 04:55 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks answer listener-submitted questions about the 2018 NBA draft. Topics include: Michael Porter Jr.’s return to action, NBA prospects who could play football, Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic, and more.
No Soup for You – via espn.com
March 02 04:55 PM
Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, Brandon Lowe, Andrew Han and Jackie MacMullan discuss the Warriors trip to DC (2:15), the best soup in Cleveland and food in Boston (10:10), Windhorst story time (26:10), the Sixers and Spurs (31:50) and Jimmy Butler (54:45).
March 02 12:18 PM
In the latest edition of the Big Three Podcast the guys debate 20 different questions about the Celtics in a speed format (2 minutes per question). Whether’s it’s analyzing the best possible first round playoff opponent, the value of certain Celtics on this roster or the looming status of Gordon Hayward, we cover a lot of ground in the new format.
