Spencer Haywood on today's NBA stars, the one-and-done rule he ushered in, the G.O.A.T. and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy interviews Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood. The two discussed Haywood’s career, today’s NBA stars, Haywood’s lawsuit against the NBA in the 1970s and more. Time-stamps are below.

2:10: After leaving college following his sophomore season, Haywood went pro and played in the ABA. He proceeded to lead the league in scoring and rebounding, while winning both Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player. He discusses his early success and how his life changed.

3:55: Haywood challenged the NBA’s rule that players had to be four years removed from high school to play in the league. He discusses the lawsuit, which went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, how he was ostracized and his emotions when he finally won the case.

10:10: Haywood was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Basketball Retired Players Association. He shares that today’s stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade, and Kevin Durant among others pledged to give over $15 million per year to ensure that retired players would have top-notch, lifelong health insurance and what that meant to him.

12:00: Haywood says that today’s NBA stars have went to their Players’ Union and want to change the “one-and-done rule” to the “Spencer Haywood rule.”

12:55: Haywood shares his thoughts on the one-and-done rule (or “Spencer Haywood rule”) and whether they should alter it.

15:15: Haywood discusses the parity in college basketball this season.

15:45: With the NCAA being investigated by the FBI regarding payments to college players, Haywood discusses how to fix the system and whether players should be paid.

17:50: How the ABA influenced the NBA, from rule changes to the dunk contest to the overall style of play.

19:45: Haywood discusses some players from his era who are underrated now and deserve more respect today.

21:15: Haywood discusses the best defenders he ever faced.

22:40: Wilt Chamberlain is viewed as great by many people, but some younger fans discredit him by saying he didn’t play against anybody and he was just the biggest on the court so things came easy to him. Haywood shares what made Wilt so special and puts his dominance in perspective.

24:10: Haywood shares his pick for greatest of all-time (and which of today’s current players are in the mix if they continue to shine).

26:45: How Haywood’s lawsuit against the NBA allowed players like LeBron and KD to enter the league much earlier and earn more money as a result.

27:45: Haywood discusses today’s NBA salaries and how stars are able to become huge celebrities with a bunch of off-court ventures as well.

29:25: Haywood shares his thought’s on today’s NBA and which players are his favorite to watch.

32:00: Haywood shares how he would fare in today’s NBA and who is the closest present-day comparison to him.

34:30: Haywood discusses the different resources and programs that the National Basketball Retired Players Association provides players who are transitioning to life after the game.

This episode is sponsored by Seat Geek. Download the Seat Geek app, pick out an event and enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE for $20 off your first ticket purchase!

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.