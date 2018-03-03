Trending stories: JR Smith's soup, referees and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Which NBA Team Is Wronged By The Refs The Most? – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 02 11:25 AM
The relationship between NBA players and referees has arguably never been more strained than it is right now. In January, Golden State forward Draymond Green –…
Shares
NBA Playoff Picture: Everything you need to know about the crowded West field – via sports.yahoo.com
March 02 01:55 PM
Every day there’s movement in the race for the Western Conference’s final six playoff seeds.
Shares
March 02 07:21 PM
The Wizards have become much better at closing games out with Tomas Satoransky in the short-term but long-term where does that leave John Wall?
Shares
5R1- Figuring The Miami Heat Out Is Hard – via podbean.com
February 06 09:31 AM
Welcome to Five Reasons with Ethan Skolnick and Chris Wittyngham!
In our debut episode, we go straight into the 5 reasons the Miami Heat are what we call confounding. Their present is difficult to explain. Their future, even more so. Ethan and Chris dig into their current 7 game winning streak, their record over their last 82 games, their outlook on the salary sheet and in the 2018 playoffs, and much more.
In our debut episode, we go straight into the 5 reasons the Miami Heat are what we call confounding. Their present is difficult to explain. Their future, even more so. Ethan and Chris dig into their current 7 game winning streak, their record over their last 82 games, their outlook on the salary sheet and in the 2018 playoffs, and much more.
Shares
Heat must watch ‘horror show’ before Saturday’s key game against the Pistons – via miamiherald.com
March 02 03:36 PM
The defensive breakdowns, coach Erik Spoelstra said, happened everywhere. Miami surrendered 22 points in transition and another 48 in the paint against the Lakers, the No. 1 team in the league in pace.
Shares
Report: Andre Iguodala and Spencer Dinwiddie only players to attend meeting with referees – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 02 03:11 PM
So much for that being a meaningful turning point
Shares
Sources: JR Smith banned for throwing soup – via espn.com
March 02 10:29 AM
Cavaliers guard JR Smith earned his one-game suspension from the team Thursday by throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ESPN.
Shares
DeAndre Jordan on Clippers career: ‘I hope I can play another 10 years here’ – via sports.yahoo.com
March 02 12:26 PM
Jordan is the last player standing from the greatest era in Clippers history.
Shares
JR Smith’s soup-throwing incident the latest chapter in his odd, maddening season: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
March 02 01:33 PM
Mercurial is one of the most common and it’s probably quite fitting. His latest soup-throwing incident that earned him a one-game suspension for Thursday’s 108-97 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers is just another chapter in his maddening story.
Shares
JR Smith was suspended for throwing soup at Cavaliers assistant Damon Jones – via cleveland.com
March 02 10:44 AM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers suspended JR Smith fro Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia for throwing a bowl of soup that afternoon at assistant coach Damon Jones, a source with knowledge of the incident told cleveland.com. The soup tossing occurred following…
Comments