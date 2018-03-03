Trending stories: JR Smith's soup, referees and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 02 11:25 AM
The relationship between NBA players and referees has arguably never been more strained than it is right now. In January, Golden State forward Draymond Green –…

March 02 01:55 PM
Every day there’s movement in the race for the Western Conference’s final six playoff seeds.

March 02 07:21 PM
The Wizards have become much better at closing games out with Tomas Satoransky in the short-term but long-term where does that leave John Wall?

February 06 09:31 AM
Welcome to Five Reasons with Ethan Skolnick and Chris Wittyngham!
In our debut episode, we go straight into the 5 reasons the Miami Heat are what we call confounding. Their present is difficult to explain. Their future, even more so. Ethan and Chris dig into their current 7 game winning streak, their record over their last 82 games, their outlook on the salary sheet and in the 2018 playoffs, and much more.

March 02 03:36 PM
The defensive breakdowns, coach Erik Spoelstra said, happened everywhere. Miami surrendered 22 points in transition and another 48 in the paint against the Lakers, the No. 1 team in the league in pace.

March 02 03:11 PM
So much for that being a meaningful turning point

March 02 10:29 AM
Cavaliers guard JR Smith earned his one-game suspension from the team Thursday by throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told ESPN.

March 02 12:26 PM
Jordan is the last player standing from the greatest era in Clippers history.

March 02 01:33 PM
Mercurial is one of the most common and it’s probably quite fitting. His latest soup-throwing incident that earned him a one-game suspension for Thursday’s 108-97 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers is just another chapter in his maddening story.

March 02 10:44 AM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers suspended JR Smith fro Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia for throwing a bowl of soup that afternoon at assistant coach Damon Jones, a source with knowledge of the incident told cleveland.com. The soup tossing occurred following…

