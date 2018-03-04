NBA podcasts du jour: LeBron James, Sixers and more

March 03 12:49 PM

The week in Sixers has taken a turn for the better, after a dead-legs loss to the Wizards and a heartbreaker to the Heat, a ho-hum win over the Cavs in Cleveland and a comeback victory over the Hornets has the team primed for revenge in Milwaukee, along with 400 maniacs at Fly The Process. We discuss the newest turns in the LeBron to Philly saga (and the billboard that wasn’t as good as ours), the addition of Ersan Ilysova, recap the first day of Fly The Process in Chicago …