Trending stories: JR Smith, Gordon Hayward and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 03 01:49 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens made it clear Saturday that Gordon Hayward will not play again during the 2017-18 season. “He’s not playing this year,” Stevens said. “I don’t know what else to say.”

March 02 12:12 AM
Once one of the internet’s most influential sportswriters, Lafayette’s Kelly Dwyer has decided to create his own site from scratch. The first step? Attempting to fix what’s wrong with web journalism.

March 04 03:54 AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jeff Hornacek made the Knicks watch the Clippers’ film and talk about their massive amount of defensive mistakes during a nearly two-hour practice session Saturday night at the…

March 04 02:17 AM
LOS ANGELES — The Nets need the old Spencer Dinwiddie back. The Dinwddie that used to attack the basket, and play with a chip on his shoulder. The one that hasn’t been seen or heard from since D’An…

March 04 12:37 AM
Somehow, the Boston Celtics almost forced overtime Saturday night.  After leading the Houston Rockets by six points late in the fourth quarter, the Celtics should have wanted more than that. But they gave up a big run, then found themselves…

March 03 01:41 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Beasley admits he’s been on a slide since the All-Star break. Taking over for Kristaps Porzingis as starting power forward hasn’t been easy. Even Jeff Hornacek, w…

March 03 09:55 PM
LeBron James recorded another triple double in the Cavs’ loss.

March 03 08:33 PM
Perhaps the best dunk of the year for Larry Nance Jr. won’t come during NBA All-Star Weekend after all.

March 03 05:45 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers said Jeff Green (lower back soreness) would miss tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. This will be the second game out of the last three Green has missed with a back issue. He spoke to…

March 03 05:34 PM
MAR 3, 2018 – Carmelo Anthony will sit out against the Trail Blazers on Saturday, when the Thunder plays its second game in as many nights.

March 03 08:23 AM
Cleveland.com Cavs writer Joe Vardon answers fans’ weekly questions.

March 02 11:25 AM
The relationship between NBA players and referees has arguably never been more strained than it is right now. In January, Golden State forward Draymond Green –…

