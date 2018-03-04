Trending stories: JR Smith, Gordon Hayward and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Coach on Hayward: ‘He’s not playing this year’ – via espn.com
March 03 01:49 PM
Celtics coach Brad Stevens made it clear Saturday that Gordon Hayward will not play again during the 2017-18 season. “He’s not playing this year,” Stevens said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
A Hoosier Reinvents Online Sports Coverage—Again – Indianapolis Monthly – via indianapolismonthly.com
March 02 12:12 AM
Once one of the internet’s most influential sportswriters, Lafayette’s Kelly Dwyer has decided to create his own site from scratch. The first step? Attempting to fix what’s wrong with web journalism.
Knicks’ pride challenged after brutal defensive film session – via nypost.com
March 04 03:54 AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jeff Hornacek made the Knicks watch the Clippers’ film and talk about their massive amount of defensive mistakes during a nearly two-hour practice session Saturday night at the…
Nets veteran reveals challenge he issued to Spencer Dinwiddie – via nypost.com
March 04 02:17 AM
LOS ANGELES — The Nets need the old Spencer Dinwiddie back. The Dinwddie that used to attack the basket, and play with a chip on his shoulder. The one that hasn’t been seen or heard from since D’An…
Boston Celtics analysis: Marcus Smart barely misses desperate heave at buzzer in loss to Houston Rockets (video) – via masslive.com
March 04 12:37 AM
Somehow, the Boston Celtics almost forced overtime Saturday night. After leading the Houston Rockets by six points late in the fourth quarter, the Celtics should have wanted more than that. But they gave up a big run, then found themselves…
Michael Beasley snaps: Other Knicks are being selfish – via nypost.com
March 03 01:41 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Beasley admits he’s been on a slide since the All-Star break. Taking over for Kristaps Porzingis as starting power forward hasn’t been easy. Even Jeff Hornacek, w…
No soup for JR Smith, Cavaliers in 126-117 loss to Denver – via cleveland.com
March 03 09:55 PM
LeBron James recorded another triple double in the Cavs’ loss.
Larry Nance Jr. posterizes Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee (video) – via cleveland.com
March 03 08:33 PM
Perhaps the best dunk of the year for Larry Nance Jr. won’t come during NBA All-Star Weekend after all.
Jeff Green (lower back soreness) out for second time in three games – via cleveland.com
March 03 05:45 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers said Jeff Green (lower back soreness) would miss tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets. This will be the second game out of the last three Green has missed with a back issue. He spoke to…
Carmelo Anthony to rest Saturday vs. Portland – via newsok.com
March 03 05:34 PM
MAR 3, 2018 – Carmelo Anthony will sit out against the Trail Blazers on Saturday, when the Thunder plays its second game in as many nights.
How much would a JR Smith contract buyout cost the Cavaliers? ‘Hey, Joe!’ – via cleveland.com
March 03 08:23 AM
Cleveland.com Cavs writer Joe Vardon answers fans’ weekly questions.
Which NBA Team Is Wronged By The Refs The Most? – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 02 11:25 AM
The relationship between NBA players and referees has arguably never been more strained than it is right now. In January, Golden State forward Draymond Green –…
