10 things you may not know about Gregg Popovich

1. He operated spy satellites monitoring Soviet missile launches at the Air Force.
2. He was invited to the 1972 U.S. Olympic basketball team trials.
3. He lived with his family in a dorm one year while working at Pomona-Pitzer.
4. He was an assistant coach to both Larry Brown and Don Nelson.
5. 93 percent of respondents wanted him out as head coach in a San Antonio Express-News poll after the 1996-97 season.
6. Dominique Wilkins led the team in scoring his first year as Spurs head coach.
7. He traded Dennis Rodman for Will Perdue.
8. He has a massive wine collection.
9. He has the fourth-best winning percentage of any head coach in the regular season.
10. No one has more NBA Coach of the Year awards than him.
