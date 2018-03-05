Trending stories: Kobe Bryant wins Oscar, Kawhi Leonard, Bobby Portis and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Kawhi’s talks with Jordan Brand stall – via espn.com
March 04 11:16 AM
Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will likely be pondering a supermax contract extension over the summer, but off the court, talks between he and Jordan Brand on a new shoe deal have stalled, multiple sources tell ESPN.
Shares
Raptors reserve Malcolm Miller surprisingly in the middle of latest win – via thestar.com
March 04 05:21 PM
The Raptors’ first player on a two-way contract, Miller appears to be headed in the right direction.
Shares
Pat Riley explains why he likes this Heat roster and having Wade back – via miamiherald.com
March 04 02:59 PM
Heat coach Pat Riley addressed several issues in a group interview on Sunday.
Shares
Kobe’s ‘Dear Basketball’ wins Academy Award – via espn.com
March 04 10:27 PM
Retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant added another award to his trophy cabinet Sunday night, when his animated short film “Dear Basketball” won an Oscar.
Shares
Malcolm Miller the latest to audition for Raptors small forward job – Sportsnet.ca – via sportsnet.ca
March 04 09:23 PM
The first guy who can give Casey just a little bit more than the minimum – good defence and some open threes — will likely get the chance to take the job and run with it.
Shares
Sources: Bulls ‘will discuss’ contract extension for Bobby Portis this summer – via nbcsports.com
March 04 07:33 PM
A front office source tells NBCSportsChicago.com that a deal for Bobby Portis “will be discussed” this summer.
Shares
In his 11th year, on a 10-day deal, Ramon Sessions remains the consummate pro – via washingtonpost.com
March 03 06:54 PM
Wizards point guard could be cut loose Sunday, but that doesn’t change how he goes about his business.
Shares
The playoff picture looks good for the Heat after Saturday’s victory. Here’s why. – via miamiherald.com
March 04 12:24 AM
Detroit shot 41.6 percent from the field and 7 of 24 from three-point range and had only nine fastbreak points. The Pistons also turned it over 19 times, which led directly to 26 points for Miami.
Comments