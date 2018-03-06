Hornets' Malik Monk expected to have 'bigger role' for rest of season

Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams may miss the rest of the year with a shoulder injury, which means Malik Monk must step up.

Rick Bonnell explained that while the method to fix the injury has not yet been determined but the 26-year-old could miss the entire season either way (via Charlotte Observer):

“It’s unclear how much time Carter-Williams might miss if he chooses rehab, rather than surgery. But it appears inevitable Monk will have a bigger role, possibly for the rest of the season.”

Monk, 20, was pulled from the regular rotation due to his poor play on defense. He was reportedly included in trade talks with the Knicks, too, before the deadline.

But still on the roster and healthy, the 20-year-old will have a point to prove as he looks to help Charlotte keep a spot in playoff contention. He will be the backup point guard for Kemba Walker on Tuesday.

Expect the Hornets to use him off the bench mostly as a spot-up shooter. The rookie was very good (1.11 points per possession) on this play type before he was removed from the rotation.

This is helpful because while this is the most used play type for their offense, they are the least efficient team (0.96 PPP) in the Eastern Conference when they have called spot-up plays.

Charlotte also received above average production from him in their transition offense as well. The Hornets have thus far been the most efficient team in the East when running transition plays (1.18 PPP) so far this season. His first basket as a professional basketball player was a step-back, transition three.

He has proven himself more than capable of hitting a spot-up three-pointer while in transition and looks smooth while doing it. At one point last year, Monk was one of the top transition scorers in recent memory for a major college program. With more minutes, Monk will have another chance to show what he is capable of doing on the court.

Kentucky's Malik Monk leads high major college hoops scoring 8 points in transition per game, one of the top marks in recent history. — Synergy Sports Tech (@SynergySST) January 4, 2017