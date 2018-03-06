Trending stories: The world of Celtics Twitter, Mavs tanking and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Inside The Delightfully Wacky World Of Weird Celtics Twitter – via uproxx.com
March 05 01:32 PM
The funniest subsection of NBA Twitter involves Boston Celtics fans who have embraced having fun and being weird.
Shares
The Warriors Insider Podcast – via nbcsports.com
January 29 12:29 PM
Shares
This Caris LeVert breakthrough looks like the real thing – via nypost.com
March 05 11:37 PM
OAKLAND, Calif. — Caris LeVert looked on the verge of a breakthrough earlier this season before repeated injuries robbed him of his form, and the Nets of their most dynamic reserve. But he’s showin…
Shares
Talkin’ T-Wolves, Part II: On arguing with refs, the… – via theathletic.com
March 05 06:32 PM
Britt Robson and Jon Krawczynski discussed the Timberwolves’ defensive issues, the second unit and…
Shares
Lakers’ Brandon Ingram out at least a week with groin strain – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 05 06:00 PM
The earliest he returns is next Sunday vs. Cleveland.
Shares
Kevin Durant reacts to Kobe Bryant’s speech after he won an Oscar – via mercurynews.com
March 05 05:49 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. After Kobe Bryant received an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film during Sunday night’s Academy Awards in Los Angel…
Shares
Steph Curry is expected to play against Brooklyn on Tuesday – via mercurynews.com
March 05 04:45 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Stephen Curry, who tweaked his right ankle in a game against Atlanta on Friday, fully participated in Monday’s pra…
Shares
Nylon Calculus: Going to great lengths — height and defensive matchups – via fansided.com
March 05 09:21 AM
As with most buzzwords, the term “small ball” oversimplifies a concept that’s rich in nuance. Perhaps the most incisive observation about its “dece…
Shares
Report: The NBA is planning to go into business with high school players again – via sports.yahoo.com
March 05 03:13 PM
With LeBron James and Barack Obama both broaching the subject last week amid the pay-for-play college basketball scandal, it was only a matter of time before momentum swung toward an NBA-led alternative.
Shares
James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks – ESPN MediaZone U.S. – via espnmediazone.com
March 05 02:09 PM
James Pitaro has been named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks, it was announced today by Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.
Shares
If LeBron James wants to win, the Lakers offer more than the Cavaliers – via sbnation.com
March 05 02:20 PM
The Cavaliers went for broke to help their team this year. But if you’re looking ahead, the Lakers have many more building blocks.
Shares
Is Mavs’ Benching of Dirk in Clutch Time a Tanking Move? – via bleacherreport.com
March 05 08:09 AM
Dirk Nowitzki is so far out of the play that he’s literally standing out of bounds. It’s late November, and this is the play that Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle has drawn up with 23 seconds left in a tie game against the surging Boston Celtics …
Shares
Week 21 Power Rankings: Western Conference races heat up on both ends of playoff picture – via nba.com
March 05 12:00 PM
Klay Thompson said last week that the Golden State Warriors are “trying to win every game going into the playoffs.”
Maybe that’s not realistic, but the champs are one of five teams (all in the
Shares
Thunder have to make up for Roberson’s intangibles after season-ending injury – via normantranscript.com
January 29 12:54 PM
OKLAHOMA CITY — Steven Adams has a word to describe Andre Roberson’s effect on the Oklahoma City Thunder defense: stupid.
Comments