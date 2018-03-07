NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

March 06 11:52 AM

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green talks about undergoing life-threatening open-heart surgery in 2012, what it’s like to play with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the additional media attention when you’re on a team with a LeBron, how he felt watching six teammates get traded at the deadline, how Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. are fitting in, how much he loved his one year in Seattle and much more.