NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

March 07 05:38 AM
The Lakers aren’t likely to make the playoffs but have improved. The Clippers may also fall short.
March 07 05:30 AM
In episode 3 of Coach Nick’s new SB Nation Weekly Radio show, he welcomes Jeff Diepenbrock to discuss what he’s seeing in the resurgent Lakers (Randle, Ingram). Jared Weiss of the Celtics Wire and CLNS Media gave his insider information on where Boston is heading. And Dave DuFour comes on to discuss who’s better: James Harden or Steph Curry. Co ……

6-0 since the All-Star break – via theathletic.com

March 07 04:12 AM
The Warriors won a sixth straight game on Tuesday night, handling the Nets at home.

Neil Olshey – via espn.com

March 07 03:18 AM
March 07 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by discussing Gregg Popovich, Brad Stevens, Dwane Casey, and the coach of the year race as the regular season winds down. From there they move to evaluating Celtics free agents (17:00), Larry Nance as a starter in Cleveland (22:00), and the recent excellence of the Blazers and Damian Lillard (26:00). Then: the state of the Sixers and Bucks as they approach the playoffs (36:00) at the end more unsolicited advice for Giannis Antetokounmpo …
March 06 11:44 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the Portland Trail Blazers’ impressive late-season run (3:08), the questions surrounding Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs (9:47), the rapidly improving Lakers (20:23), the coach-GM conundrum as it relates to the Detroit Pistons’ struggles (28:01), regular-season award predictions (38:30), and draft prospects to watch for during March Madness (48:57).
March 06 11:41 PM
Basketball Insiders’ Larry Coon and Eric Pincus discuss the 2017 NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement. How are teams faring under the new rules and in the new economy? Did the players union err in rejecting cap smoothing? Also, preparing for Sports Business Classroom 2018.
March 06 06:17 PM
Tom Haberstroh, BLK Tray, BIG Wos, Zach Harper, Mariano Bivins, Anthony Mayes and Jade. Kevin Loves speaks about depression Marcus Smart is a ninja Damian Lillard, the new MVP runner up, and the 4th best point guard in the NBA Warriors will win title,..
March 06 02:41 PM
Andrew Han, Kevin Pelton, Chris Forsberg, Bobby Marks and Nick Friedell ask how serious a threat the Rockets are to the Warriors (1:20), why people are looking past the Raptors (12:40) and winter horror stories (19:30).
March 06 11:52 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green talks about undergoing life-threatening open-heart surgery in 2012, what it’s like to play with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the additional media attention when you’re on a team with a LeBron, how he felt watching six teammates get traded at the deadline, how Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. are fitting in, how much he loved his one year in Seattle and much more.
March 06 08:02 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap Monday night’s action, including games with playoff implications in the East and another win for the Jazz to draw closer to the eighth seed in the West. Then they talk about the latest drama involving Kawhi Leonard and his shoe deal with Jordan Brand and the NBA’s potential solutions to the one-and-done rule before previewing Tuesday’s biggest games …

