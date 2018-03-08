10 things you may not know about Kemba Walker

1. He performed as a dancer at the Apollo Theater as a kid.

2. His parents are from the Caribbean islands of St. Croix and Antigua.

3. He didn’t miss any of his first 188 games in the NBA.

4. There’s 40 guards making more money than him in the NBA this season.

5. He averaged 23.5 ppg in his final season in college. It’s the best mark for the Huskies since 1994.

6. He has the best scoring average of any UConn player in NBA history.

7. He leads the 2011 draft class in assists ahead of Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.

8. He won the NBA Sportsmanship Award in 2017.

9. He’s shot below 40 percent in three of his seven NBA seasons.

10. He had a cameo on ‘Ballers’.