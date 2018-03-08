NBA podcasts du jour: Kevin Love, Kelly Oubre, CJ McCollum and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Grant Achatz on Progressive Cuisine, Chef Rivalries, and Sustainable Cooking | The J.J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 9)
March 08 06:00 AM
J.J. Redick sits down with Michelin-starred chef Grant Achatz to discuss the philosophies behind progressive cuisine (4:09), competition among chefs (17:47), reconciling the high price tag on fine dining (27:41), and being humbled by working in Spain (35:05).
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams on NBA Age Limits and HBO’s The Wire – via bleacherreport.com
March 07 08:30 PM
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams joins to discuss NBA age limits and how changing the NBA’s current rule might impact the game, college basketball, and future elite athletes. Jonathan and Howard break down the possibility of a true NBA minor league system, the idea of youth academies, and other solutions for developing star highschool talent. ……
March 07 05:33 PM
Kelly Oubre, Jr. joined the show to discuss his battles with depression and anxiety in light of the conversation around the NBA about mental health. Plus, he talks guarding Dwyane Wade and how he wants to be an All-Star. Chase and Chris go through the latest Wizards topics and react to Oubre opening up.
CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers guard – via espn.com
March 07 03:28 PM
Kevin Arnovitz chats with CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers about the NBA as a workplace (4:20), the one-and-done rule (10:30), CJ’s interest in business (13:50), the platform athletes have today (23:55), how the Blazers have changed (30:40) and CJ’s list of questions (36:10).
March 07 02:05 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
March 07 11:59 AM
Insiders Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt break down the wild playoff races in the East and the West and discuss all the possible ramifications of these final five weeks.
March 07 11:30 AM
MIAMI — Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ 128-114 victory Tuesday night over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. He also tells why the travel schedule of an NBA beat writer isn’t as great as most people think.
LOCKED ON NBA–Kevin Love and the importance of mental health in the NBA; League aggressively trying to stop tanking from Locked on NBA
March 07 09:53 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Locked on Pelicans host Jake Madison (@NolaJake) recaps all of Tuesday night’s action and tells you what you might have missed. He then talks about the importance of mental health in the NBA, and why he doesn’t like the aggressive stance the league has taken on tanking. To wrap up he previews Wednesday night’s games …
