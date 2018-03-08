Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

NBA: Refs missed two calls late that may have changed outcome of Heat’s loss to Wizards – via miamiherald.com March 07 08:28 PM The NBA’s Last Two Minute report of Tuesday night’s game showed two instances where calls should have been made against Washington that would have given Miami chances to win or tie it in the closing seconds. Shares

Dwyane Wade visited Stoneman Douglas today and the students were beyond excited to see him – via sun-sentinel.com March 07 12:36 PM Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on March 7, 2018, the first full day of classes for students since the Feb. 14 shooting.

Stop trashing James Harden's defense, please – via espn.com March 07 09:23 AM James Harden's defense is fun to attack, as evidenced by the cottage industry of memes on the subject. But beyond the lowlights, in the realm of Second Spectrum data, Harden is a more effective defender than his reputation suggests.

How the Golden State Warriors have flourished with two MVPs – via sports.yahoo.com March 06 02:24 PM Dr. J knows a thing or two about how a pair of MVPs can reach new heights together.