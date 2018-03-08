Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Why Denver’s Gary Harris Could Be The Next Kawhi Leonard – via fivethirtyeight.com
March 07 11:59 AM
Harris is much smaller, but his defense, consistency and career arc all mirror those of the Spurs star.
Shares
Kawhi Leonard addresses the media. – via espn.com
March 07 12:24 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
March 07 01:03 PM
How five days in February reveal what Seattle’s signing of Ichiro cannot. The future Hall of Famer is haunted by the life he can’t escape.
Shares
Buddy Hield won’t change his mentality. ‘What do you think they’ve got me here for?’ – via sacbee.com
March 08 03:11 AM
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield matched a season high for shot attempts in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Shares
Dwyane Wade surprises students, drops by Stoneman Douglas High School – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 07 01:32 PM
“I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you.”
Shares
NBA: Refs missed two calls late that may have changed outcome of Heat’s loss to Wizards – via miamiherald.com
March 07 08:28 PM
The NBA’s Last Two Minute report of Tuesday night’s game showed two instances where calls should have been made against Washington that would have given Miami chances to win or tie it in the closing seconds.
Shares
Nets’ D’Angelo Russell talks life after Lakers, playing with Kobe and living in Brooklyn – via theundefeated.com
March 07 11:17 AM
SAN FRANCISCO — How many NBA fans remember that former Detroit Pistons star and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Chauncey Billups began his career with the Bosto…
Shares
Dwyane Wade gives Stoneman Douglas students something to smile about – via sports.yahoo.com
March 07 02:02 PM
Wade made a surprise visit on Wednesday to Stoneman Douglas, the site of last month’s school shooting.
Shares
Jordan Bell, David West are out against San Antonio Spurs – via mercurynews.com
March 07 04:53 PM
The Warriors will be a bit short-handed against San Antonio on Thursday.
Shares
Dwyane Wade visited Stoneman Douglas today and the students were beyond excited to see him – via sun-sentinel.com
March 07 12:36 PM
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on March 7, 2018, the first full day of classes for students since the Feb. 14 shooting.
Shares
Kawhi Leonard now plans to return ‘soon’ and ‘for sure’ wants to stay in San Antonio – via sports.yahoo.com
March 07 05:07 PM
For the first time since last playing on his injured quad and since reports of a growing rift with the Spurs, Leonard addressed the media.
Shares
Stop trashing James Harden’s defense, please – via espn.com
March 07 09:23 AM
James Harden’s defense is fun to attack, as evidenced by the cottage industry of memes on the subject. But beyond the lowlights, in the realm of Second Spectrum data, Harden is a more effective defender than his reputation suggests.
Shares
The Nuggets benched Nikola Jokic, and the same old issues surface in Denver – via sports.yahoo.com
March 07 03:44 PM
It was only a fortnight ago that Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Nikola Jokic “should be in the MVP conversation.
Shares
How the Golden State Warriors have flourished with two MVPs – via sports.yahoo.com
March 06 02:24 PM
Dr. J knows a thing or two about how a pair of MVPs can reach new heights together.
Shares
Portland Trail Blazers’ 8-game winning streak: A look back – via oregonlive.com
March 07 03:12 PM
The Blazers beat the New York Knicks Tuesday night, winning their season-high eighth consecutive game. Here’s a look back and their unexpected late-season surge.
Comments