Mavericks bench has been incredible when playing with Dirk Nowitzki

When Dallas Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki has joined the second unit, the team has looked absolutely incredible in the last few weeks.

The Barea-Ferrell-McDermott-Dirk-Powell lineup was +18 tonight. It was +21 against Utah two nights ago. — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) February 27, 2018

The Mavericks have outscored opponents by 22.7 points per 100 possessions when Nowitzki has been on the court with JJ Barea, Yogi Ferrell, Doug McDermott and Dwight Powell so far this season.

McDermott recently explained what has made this group play so well together (via KDFW Sports):

“We get good spacing out there me and Yogi. Dirk and JJ can all shoot it. Dwight Powell just rolls really well to the rim and opens up everything for us.”

Powell is shooting 5-for-8 (62.5 percent) after passes from McDermott. Since McDermott’s arrival, Nowitzki has averaged 24.6 points per 36 minutes. For perspective, the veteran has put up 17.5 points per 36 without McDermott.

Their group outscored opponents by a remarkable 27.9 points per 100 since the All-Star break. This is the best net rating (minimum: 70 minutes) among all five-man lineups in the league.

Mavs have a new superfun, Dirk+bench lineup. Barea, Ferrell, McDermott, Nowitzki, Powell has league's best plus-minus (+42) since the break: https://t.co/FMiKA1xPGb — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) March 9, 2018

Some other remarkable stats include the fact that McDermott is shooting 8-for-10 (80.0 percent) from long range after dishes for Barea.

Similarly, Nowitzki is shooting 40-of-92 (43.5 percent) from downtown after passes from Barea. On the flip side, Barea is shooting 21-for-50 (42.0 percent) on three-pointers after he has received passes from Nowitzki.

Nowitzki has averaged 20.1 points per 36 when he is on the court with Barea. But without him, that rate has dropped to 15.5 points per 36. Teammates like Ferrell and McDermott have had higher scoring efficiency when he is on the court, too.

His incredible passes have helped feed unique opportunities on the floor for Dallas. While the Raptors have been praised for their bench unit, Dallas has had similarly amazing production.

How did JJ Barea find Doug McDermott on this?! pic.twitter.com/ogGN4wLbJK — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) February 27, 2018