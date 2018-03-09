Justise Winslow suddenly among most efficient three-point shooters in NBA

The latest player to significantly improve his game from three-point range is third-year player Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat.
Winslow shot 41.8 percent from beyond the arc during his freshman year of college but struggled to adjust coming into the league (via Miami Herald):
“I really liked my shot from Duke. Getting ready for the NBA, I tried to adjust things for the range and it kind of threw me off [as a rookie in 2015-16]. And I had people in my ear, especially in the first year, really trying to change it.”
Before this season, he was shooting 25.8 percent from three-point range.
He has since averaged 1.31 points per possession on three-point attempts. This ranks just outside the Top 10 (minimum: 75 possessions) in the NBA, per Synergy Sports.
Winslow is 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) from the right corner, which ranks Top 10 among those with at least 25 shot attempts from the area. He is shooting 6-for-13 (46.2 percent) after passes from Kelly Olynyk like the one shown above.
The 6-foot-7 wing is also shooting 14-for-25 (56.0 percent) after passes from teammate Goran Dragic. In the same interview from above, the 21-year-old described what he likes about his revamped shooting form:
“Just being able to shoot from anywhere on the floor and it still feels effortless and be consistent and repeatable. That’s one of my favorite things about the stroke I have now.”
He is absolutely right as he is 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) on non-corner three-pointers so far this season. Only three players with at least 30 attempts have been more accurate from this area.
Below, you can see his shot chart from downtown. With a little bit of improvement from the left corner and the top of the arc, he’d be above average from all areas on three-point attempts.
