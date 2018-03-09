Justise Winslow suddenly among most efficient three-point shooters in NBA

The latest player to significantly improve his game from three-point range is third-year player Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat.

Sample size is way too small to jump to conclusions, but it's still interesting/encouraging that Justise Winslow is shooting 44% (37-of-84) from deep this season. Whiteside was up for that game tonight. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) March 9, 2018

Winslow shot 41.8 percent from beyond the arc during his freshman year of college but struggled to adjust coming into the league (via Miami Herald):

“I really liked my shot from Duke. Getting ready for the NBA, I tried to adjust things for the range and it kind of threw me off [as a rookie in 2015-16]. And I had people in my ear, especially in the first year, really trying to change it.”

Before this season, he was shooting 25.8 percent from three-point range.

He has since averaged 1.31 points per possession on three-point attempts. This ranks just outside the Top 10 (minimum: 75 possessions) in the NBA, per Synergy Sports.

With the way he's been playing, don't even need to blink at Winslow naturally hitting corner threes. Looks as confident as he ever has. pic.twitter.com/nPSZRnIZsN — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) March 9, 2018

Winslow is 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) from the right corner, which ranks Top 10 among those with at least 25 shot attempts from the area. He is shooting 6-for-13 (46.2 percent) after passes from Kelly Olynyk like the one shown above.

The 6-foot-7 wing is also shooting 14-for-25 (56.0 percent) after passes from teammate Goran Dragic. In the same interview from above, the 21-year-old described what he likes about his revamped shooting form:

“Just being able to shoot from anywhere on the floor and it still feels effortless and be consistent and repeatable. That’s one of my favorite things about the stroke I have now.”

He is absolutely right as he is 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) on non-corner three-pointers so far this season. Only three players with at least 30 attempts have been more accurate from this area.

Below, you can see his shot chart from downtown. With a little bit of improvement from the left corner and the top of the arc, he’d be above average from all areas on three-point attempts.