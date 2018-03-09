NBA podcasts du jour: A dinner with KD, an interview with Matt Barnes and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 09 05:27 AM
Anthony and Adam watched Spurs-Warriors and took away from the game some bigger picture notes. They also found some hilarity from around the league (including the debut of one of Anthony's impressions). Then, they got into the Kawhi-Spurs situation and finally how vulnerable these Warriors might be.
How concerning is the latest Steph ankle scare? – via theathletic.com
March 09 03:52 AM
Steph Curry sprained his right ankle again, for the fourth time in three months. How concerned should the Warriors be? Columnist Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss all the layers to it.
March 09 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by discussing the Rockets (6:00) and whether we’ve all been ignoring signs that they are title contenders …
POST GAME: CELTICS vs Timberwolves | Mar. 8 | Kyrie Irving | Karl Anthony-Towns from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
March 09 01:40 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (45-20) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (38-28) 8 pm ET tip-off, Target Center, Minneaplois, MN.
The Celtics look to continue their strong play post All-Star break as they finish a mini-road trip against the Timberwolves who are without their star Jimmy Butler. The Wolves are just 2-2 since Butler got injured and Karl Anthony-Towns has stepped up recently …
March 08 11:55 PM
Chris Miles of NBATV joins Chase Hughes to break down the East playoff race and the NBA Draft class as college basketball enters March Madness. Plus, Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky joins the show to discuss making adjustments to keep defenses guessing now that he has had some NBA success.
Twitter Mailbag: Player We’d Build Around, ROY Race, Teams Set to Improve Next Year, Why Reporters Use “Sources” (Ep. 62) – via HoopsHype.com
March 08 10:08 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Bryan Kalbrosky answer your Twitter questions. They discuss why reporters use anonymous sources, the Rookie of the Year race, which teams will improve their record the most next year, which player we’d select to build an NBA franchise around and much more.
Ep 47 – Matt Barnes on Kobe Bryant Ball Fake and His Relationship with Derek Fisher – via Chris Broussard
March 08 08:28 PM
In this week’s pod, Chris breaks down the Top 5 players to never win a championship. Then on Knockdown J, would Paul George leaving ruin Westbrook’s legacy? Who’s better: Kyrie or Dame? Is it time to trade Anthony Davis? Plus an exclusive interview with NBA champ Matt Barnes. Barnes recounts trying to ball fake Kobe and his current relationship with Derek Fisher.
The Russ-vs.-Harden Debate, and Anthony Davis’s Unbelievable Season | Group Chat (Ep. 223) – via theringer.com
March 08 07:26 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Haley O’Shaughnessy to check in on the revitalized Cavs (3:20), DeMar DeRozan’s MVP candidacy (10:45), and mid-tier playoff contenders, including the Pelicans and 76ers (20:15). Then Jason Concepcion stops by to talk Russ vs. Harden (37:55).
March 08 04:25 PM
David Locke sits down with ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz to talk the value of defense, when the mid range shot might have value and how he would abolish the NBA Draft.
March 08 02:51 PM
Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich are probably the best two coaches in the NBA, but beyond that, they have a long relationship away from the court. Mark Medina and Melissa Rohlin of the Bay Area News Group discuss the bond between these two great coaches that brings them together when their teams aren’t battling it out.
Episode 72: Tim Duncan on Assistant Coach Becky Hammond – via uninterrupted.com
March 08 01:58 PM
Happy ‘International Women’s Day’. Today we take a minute to celebrate one of the greats amidst the NBA world – stretched far across the globe off the court as well. Tim Duncan took time during Episode 18 to share his thoughts on Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammond. A man of few words already, Tim kept is short and simple but real & raw in describing the impact & magnitude Becky Hammond has had on the NBA. A position she has earned & continues to prove, why females belong …
Dinner with Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley – via espn.com
March 08 11:58 AM
Chris Haynes has dinner with Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley to discuss their early days of the friendship (0:40), playing AAU together (9:45), hooping in PG County (18:25), differing NBA paths (27:50), the trials and tribulations in the league (35:50) and what’s next for them (45:35).
