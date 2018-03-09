NBA podcasts du jour: A dinner with KD, an interview with Matt Barnes and more

March 09 05:27 AM

Anthony and Adam watched Spurs-Warriors and took away from the game some bigger picture notes. They also found some hilarity from around the league (including the debut of one of Anthony's impressions). Then, they got into the Kawhi-Spurs situation and finally how vulnerable these Warriors might be.