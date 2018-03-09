Twitter Mailbag: Player we'd build around, ROY race, next year's most improved teams, why reporters use anonymous sources and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by his colleague Bryan Kalbrosky. They answered questions submitted by listeners via Twitter. Below are the topics they discussed as well as the time-stamps.

2:20: Who are the “sources” in the NBA world? Also, a lot of fans complain that writers rely too much on sources to make readers really believe that their story is true. Why use anonymous sources?

12:15: Which team do you think will make the biggest jump record-wise next season?

19:50: Is the Rookie of the Year race as close as people make it seem?

24:15: If you could build a team around one current NBA rookie, who would it be and why? And if you could build a team around any player, who would you pick?

36:40: What’s been the most entertaining evolution of the NBA athlete, and which type of player will we see the most going forward? Is it versatile big men like Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis who can guard the perimeter? Is it more long wings like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant? Is it more small guards like Steph Curry and Trae Young with unlimited range?

44:00: How big of an impact do analytics have on today’s game?

54:00: Who has the higher ceiling: Ben Simmons or Brandon Ingram?

56:30: What’s your take on Lonzo Ball? He’s not correctly rated either way – to some he’s overrated and to others he’s underrated. How do you feel about him?

1:02:00: Will Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs eventually patch things up or will this get ugly in the coming months?

1:09:30: Will the Toronto Raptors come out of the East?

1:12:25: Who are two teams in the East that could upset the Cleveland Cavaliers? Who are two teams in the West that could upset the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors?

1:15:00: If you could add six inches in height to any NBA player and they would keep their skill set, who would be the greatest player ever?

