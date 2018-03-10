NBA podcasts du jour: Are the Blazers for real?

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Do the Blazers pose a legit threat? – via theathletic.com
March 10 03:25 AM
The Warriors last two losses have both come in Portland. The latest came on Friday night. The Warriors were shorthanded and could’ve won, but they didn’t. Portland is the hottest team in basketball. Yahoo’s Chris Mannix joins the show to discuss whether they could actually pose a threat to the Warriors in the playoffs.
March 09 06:38 PM
The guys open the show by getting into the improved Celtics offense and the factors that have led to its rise (1:00), they also dive into the choices Brad Stevens will have to make in his playoff rotation (15:00) and close out the show by discussing best/worst possible first round matchups for the Celtics (30:00)
The Return of Michael Porter Jr. and the All-Sleepers Team | Draft Class Ep. 225 – via theringer.com
March 09 05:05 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks are joined by Mark Titus and Tate Frazier of ‘One Shining Podcast’ to discuss the impact of Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr.’s return on his draft stock (2:49), compare two lottery prospects named Bridges (10:47), debate Ohio State junior Keita Bates-Diop’s NBA potential (23:21), and select sleeper picks for each position (34:51).
March 09 05:02 PM
In this episode, Sam chats with Cole Zwicker about the NBA MVP race, which is heating up quickly. They go in detail on James Harden, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and discuss each of their cases for the top-five. Then, they deep dive on some of the players Sam has gotten a chance to see on his trip to Las Vegas for conference tournament week. Some in-depth breakdowns on Killian Tillie, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown, Allonzo Trier, and Aaron Holiday …
Raptors, Rockets, West playoff race – via espn.com
March 09 05:01 PM
Brian Windhorst, Brandon Lowe, Andrew Han and Tim MacMahon chat about the viability of a Raptors-Rockets championship series (2:00), the Raptors’ evolution (8:20), a 2017 draft revisit (16:45), the Clippers (19:15) and the West playoff mess (27:55). Plus, Kevin Pelton, Kaileigh Brandt and Han unpack mental health, athletes and society (43:30).…
If Harden Doesn’t Win The MVP… – via bballbreakdown.com
March 09 04:37 PM
Who are the MVP candidates behind James Harden? Can the Spurs be a factor when Kawhi comes back? Is there a battle being waged for the soul of basketball?
March 09 09:21 AM
MIAMI – Keith Pompey talks about the Sixers’ road struggles against Eastern Conference playoff-caliber opponents on the road. Their latest blown opportunity came in Thursday’s setback to the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena,
