Trending stories: LeBron-to-Lakers talk and more

MINNEAPOLIS — The Celtics were wearing their green “icon” uniforms when they took the floor against the Timberwolves last night. This could have been reported yesterday afternoon, but that would have taken the fun out of it for those who wonder what the C’s will have on for any given game.In donning the green, they made it 3-for-3 on this trip — three games, three different uniforms — after going with black in Houston and white in Chicago.