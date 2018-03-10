Trending stories: LeBron-to-Lakers talk and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
March 09 11:18 AM
Although LeBron James’ focus remains on trying to will the Cavaliers back to the NBA Finals, the time in the L.A. spotlight will be meaningful.
When Bubbles Balled Like Kahwi Leonard and More: The Sports Behind ‘The Wire’ – via bleacherreport.com
March 09 12:15 PM
A decade ago, HBO’s celebrated The Wire departed with a lasting montage of Baltimore’s skyline as cars scooted along the highway…
DeAndre Jordan makes Cavaliers pay for not acquiring him in 116-102 Clippers win – via cleveland.com
March 10 12:56 AM
DeAndre Jordan finished with 20 points and 23 rebounds and the Cavs lost.
The Tao of Taj: On passion, leadership and turning the… – via theathletic.com
March 09 06:29 PM
In a one-on-one interview, the Timberwolves stalwart opens up about the state of the team and his role with Jimmy Butler on the sideline.
Long winning streaks on the line as Warriors visit Blazers – via nbcsports.com
March 09 02:50 PM
The Warriors, without Steph Curry, will have to turn it up to beat the red-hot Blazers Friday night on the road in Portland.
Randle: The Rising Tide Amid Lakers’ Sea of Change – via nba.com
March 08 08:06 PM
Bulpett: Nike now calls shots on what uniforms Celtics wear – via bostonherald.com
March 09 10:28 AM
MINNEAPOLIS — The Celtics were wearing their green “icon” uniforms when they took the floor against the Timberwolves last night. This could have been reported yesterday afternoon, but that would have taken the fun out of it for those who wonder what the C’s will have on for any given game.In donning the green, they made it 3-for-3 on this trip — three games, three different uniforms — after going with black in Houston and white in Chicago.
