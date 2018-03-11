Trending stories: Mirza Teletovic, Derrick Rose and more

Even without Hassan Whiteside (hip injury), the Heat obliterated the Wizards to score a pivotal victory as it looks to move up the Eastern Conference playoff ladder.

Bucks Request Waivers On Mirza Teletovic – via nba.com

March 10 08:53 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward . “The health of our players is our primary concern,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “The Bucks and Mirza Teletovic, in consultation with team doctors and other physicians, have been working together since December to evaluate and manage Mirza’s situation. As a result of the overall evaluation that we’ve gone through, at this time we are both moving on.”