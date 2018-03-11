Trending stories: Mirza Teletovic, Derrick Rose and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Most lopsided win of the season comes in signature Heat style – with a collective effort – via miamiherald.com
March 11 12:18 AM
Even without Hassan Whiteside (hip injury), the Heat obliterated the Wizards to score a pivotal victory as it looks to move up the Eastern Conference playoff ladder.
Bucks Request Waivers On Mirza Teletovic – via nba.com
March 10 08:53 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward . “The health of our players is our primary concern,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “The Bucks and Mirza Teletovic, in consultation with team doctors and other physicians, have been working together since December to evaluate and manage Mirza’s situation. As a result of the overall evaluation that we’ve gone through, at this time we are both moving on.”
Derrick Rose to doubters: “I don’t need your f****** validation” – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 10 07:33 PM
“I’m 29, they’re acting like I’m 39.” —Derrick Rose
Heat’s offense surging noticeably since Dwyane Wade’s return – via miamiherald.com
March 10 03:13 PM
The Heat is averaging nearly 10 more points per game in the 11 games since Dwyane Wade’s return while remaining one of the league’s best defensive teams.
Raptors needed to be excellent and they were – via thestar.com
March 10 09:10 AM
