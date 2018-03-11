Only one player has taken more wide open 3-pointers than Joe Ingles

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles is an elite shooter from downtown, which is where he has taken over two-thirds of his field goal attempts.

Who do you think the best 3 point shooter in the NBA is over the last two seasons?

That would be Mr. Ingles to you pic.twitter.com/WoztfgsZa8 — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) March 10, 2018

According to Mike Zavagno, however, Ingles currently ranks in the 7th percentile for hardest three-point shots. That means 93 percent of the high-volume shooters in the league are taking more difficult opportunities.

This season, only one player has taken more wide-open three-pointers than Ingles (Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets). He has averaged 3.6 three-point attempts per game where the nearest defender is more than six feet away.

The 6-foot-8 forward is shooting 47.7 percent on these opportunities, which ranks No. 5 overall (minimum: 100 attempts) in the league.

For comparison, Ingles has taken just two very tightly contested shots from long distance so far this season. When the defender is within two feet of him, he missed both those opportunities. Ingles only had two very tightly contested three-point attempts last season as well.

Similarly, he is shooting 4-for-13 (30.8 percent) when the closest defender is between two and four feet from him. He was 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) on these attempts last season.

It’s no knock on the 30-year old, Australian-born player. But it is worth contextualizing when talking about him as a shooter.