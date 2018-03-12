NBA podcasts du jour: Richard Jefferson interviews Harrison Barnes and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Shaquille O’Neal talks about his son Shareef’s move to UCLA, Kobe’s Oscar, Allen Iverson and rolls out the 2018 Borderline Bracket! – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 145
March 12 07:06 AM
Shaquille O’Neal is BACK and he’s ready to weigh in on his son Shareef’s move from Arizona to UCLA that made national news last week. He says that it was Shareef’s decision but there was just too much going on to continue on at Arizona, and he hopes that the allegations against Sean Miller turn out to be false. We also roll out the 2018 Borderline Bracket, highlight the 32 best clips of the year in our annual playoffs …
Episode 73: Harrison Barnes – via uninterrupted.com
March 12 05:53 AM
We call this episode: a trip down memory lane. You will soon understand why – but here’s what you need to know now. Richard & Harrison make, “real” seem easy. The two dive heavily into the 2016 NBA Finals (from both sides) and leave nothing to chance. From being on the winning side, to coming up short & the off-season that followed… this episode is enlightening. If you didn’t know the connection between the two Champs themselves, you soon will & you won’t be disappointed …
March 12 01:16 AM
NEW YORK – Keith Pompey dissects Joel Embiid’s performance and the Sixers’ 120-97 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at the Barclays Center. He also talks about Tuesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
POST GAME: CELTICS vs Pacers | Mar. 11 | Kyrie Irving | Victor Oladipo from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
March 12 12:09 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. Boston Celtics (46-20) vs. Indiana Pacers (38-28) 8 pm ET tip-off, Target Center, Minneaplois, MN.
Pacers and red-hot Victor Oladipo continue to climb the east standings, Celtics are looking to do the same, chasing the Raptors for the east’s 1 seed. They face off with Indiana winning four of the last five games and Celts six of seven …
March 11 08:35 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. In today’s Locked On NBA, host Josh Lloyd chats with Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans about the Pelicans and the insane level of play of Anthony Davis, touch down in Portland to talk to Erik Gundersen of Locked On Blazers (8:33) about how Damian Lillard is leading his team and lastly head to Los Angeles to chat with Lucas Hann of Locked On Clippers (17:31) about the way this team has changed their identity as they battle for a playoff spot …
Should Embiid Rest? Possible Playoff Matchups, Lottery Party Details, Fly The Process Recap – via rightstorickysanchez.com
March 11 12:59 PM
Joel Embiid has gone from not playing in any back to backs and resting what seemed to be once a week, to playing every single game. His play is slipping, does he need a night or two off? We go through the possible playoff matchups, discuss Chris Ryan and John Gonzalez’s LeBron and Hinkie podcast, wrap up Justice For Joel and Fly The Process, and Adam Silver’s decision to try and save college athletes.
