Trending stories: Evan Turner is hilarious and more

How the Cavaliers and Isaiah lost each other – via espn.com March 11 12:59 PM Isaiah Thomas’ tenure in Cleveland was a disaster, and it was doomed from the start because of his hip injury, his personality and an imperfect fit on the floor for the championship-or-bust Cavs. Shares

Hecklers and naysayers have no room in Evan Turner’s world these days – via nbcsports.com March 12 01:22 AM As evident by his confronting a heckler at a recent home game, Evan Turner is more comfortable with his place on the streaking Blazers. Shares

Kyle Korver to play against Lakers; John Holland expected to see time – via cleveland.com March 11 08:09 PM In a bit of good news on the Cavaliers’ injury front, Kyle Korver (right foot bruise) will play against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, coach Tyronn Lue said. Shares