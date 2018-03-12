Trending stories: Evan Turner is hilarious and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kyrie Irving leaves early with knee soreness, will miss multiple games – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 12 12:00 AM
Irving sounds like he’s going to try to strategize a way to rehab his knee and prepare for the playoffs rather than push his limits.
How the Cavaliers and Isaiah lost each other – via espn.com
March 11 12:59 PM
Isaiah Thomas’ tenure in Cleveland was a disaster, and it was doomed from the start because of his hip injury, his personality and an imperfect fit on the floor for the championship-or-bust Cavs.
Knicks extend losing streak to seven in 132-106 loss to Raptors – via nydailynews.com
March 11 07:43 PM
The tanktastic Knicks did their job Sunday. They lost.
Hecklers and naysayers have no room in Evan Turner’s world these days – via nbcsports.com
March 12 01:22 AM
As evident by his confronting a heckler at a recent home game, Evan Turner is more comfortable with his place on the streaking Blazers.
Randle: The Rising Tide Amid Lakers’ Sea of Change – via nba.com
March 08 08:06 PM
Five observations from the Warriors’ 109-103 loss to the… – via theathletic.com
March 11 09:47 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — Here are five observations from the Warriors’ 109-103 loss to the Timberwolves on…
Kyrie Irving injury: Boston Celtics star leaves game against Indiana Pacers after experiencing more knee soreness – via masslive.com
March 11 09:06 PM
BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving did not start the second half of Sunday night’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers after experiencing left knee soreness earlier in the game. The Celtics announced that Irving, who scored seven points of 16 first-half…
Kyle Korver to play against Lakers; John Holland expected to see time – via cleveland.com
March 11 08:09 PM
In a bit of good news on the Cavaliers’ injury front, Kyle Korver (right foot bruise) will play against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, coach Tyronn Lue said.
Heat could be without Dwyane Wade, Hassan Whiteside vs. Trail Blazers – via heatzone.blog.palmbeachpost.com
March 11 07:40 AM
MIAMI — There’s good news and bad news for the Miami Heat.
The good news is the Heat will hit the road for their three-game West Coast trip on a two-game winning streak. The…
He wrote the definitive (and NYT best-selling) book about HBO’s ‘The Wire.’ But how? – via charlotteobserver.com
March 11 02:09 PM
Jonathan Abrams, a Charlotte-based writer who covers the NBA for Bleacher Report, wrote an oral history of HBO’s legendary TV series “The Wire” that’s now a New York Times bestseller. Here’s how that book – “All the Pieces Matter” – came together.
March 09 04:46 PM
As the NBA has become more obsessed with efficiency, players have been forced to learn a new way to take shots from behind the line.
March 11 01:55 AM
* Today on ABC: Warriors vs. Timberwolves (3:30 ET)
MINNEAPOLIS – Don’t let go of the rope. It’s one of Tom Thibodeau’s most familiar exhortations, a mantra of sorts to keep
