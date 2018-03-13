NBA podcasts du jour: Kawhi Leonard return, Klay Thompson, Matt Barnes and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 13 07:59 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap Monday’s games, including the Houston Rockets’ win over the San Antonio that dropped the Spurs out of the playoffs. Then they look ahead and talk about if Kawhi Leonard’s potential return can save Gregg Popovich’s team in time for the postseason. They also discuss the latest injuries to impact the Boston Celtics, and current playoff picture, and preview Tuesday night’s biggest games …
March 13 07:26 AM
Keith Pompey advances Tuesday night’s game between the 76ers and Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. He also recaps how the Sixers played poorly in their 100-92 loss to the Pacers on Feb. 3.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
March 13 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by discussing LeBron’s weekend in Los Angeles. Why was so the visit to L.A. so underwhelming? What did we learn (if anything) about this current Cavs group? What about Magic and Rich Paul? And who is Juju Smith-Shuster? Then they move to the other contenders, including the Warriors (20:00), whether their continued success despite halfhearted effort should terrify the rest of the NBA, and Sharp’s disastrous trolling effort Thursday …
March 13 01:00 AM
By ehorne@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
March 12 06:47 PM
Chase and guest co-host Travis Thomas broke down John Wall’s recovery timeline and how many games he may need to round into midseason form before the playoffs. Plus, point guard Ramon Sessions joins the show to talk about his first few games with the Wizards.
March 12 05:22 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Chris Stone from over at FanSided, where they break down — in pain-staking detail — every NBA prospect matchup in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and all of their potential favorite matchups that could happen later in the Tournament. They start in the South, where Virginia, Kentucky, and Arizona are the standout teams to watch. Then, they move to the West, which seems to be the weakest NBA Draft region …
The End of the Spurs, Underrated Raptors, Streaking Blazers, and Most Important Players – via theringer.com
March 12 05:04 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Shea Serrano and Kevin O’Connor to debate whether the Spurs dynasty is nearing its end (3:09). Then, Jonathan Tjarks and Danny Chau come on to discuss the dominant Toronto Raptors and the scorching-hot Portland Trail Blazers (23:01). Finally, Paolo Uggetti joins to highlight the most important players in the last month of the season (42:38).
Challengers to Cavs-Warriors IV? – via espn.com
March 12 02:36 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Ramona Shelburne, Ohm Youngmisuk and Dave McMenamin reflect on the Cavs’ weekend in LA (1:35), if the Raptors can take the Cavs (7:45) and if the Warriors should be nervous about the Rockets (17:50).
Bonus Episode – Matt Barnes Unfiltered – via Chris Broussard
March 12 02:02 PM
NBA Champ Matt Barnes discusses Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant, his feud with Derek Fisher, his life outside of basketball and whether the Rockets can knock off Golden State. Hear the entire interview right here!
March 12 09:05 AM
Every season, the NBA All-Defense team is revealed, and every season of Klay Thompson’s career, he’s not be named to that prestigious squad. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group talked with Thompson about his defense and the pride he takes it in it in an exclusive interview …
Comments