Report: Spurs' Kawhi Leonard still 'not quite ready to return'

San Antonio Spurs superstar Kawhi Leonard was expected to return this week, but is now no longer expected to be back on the court, according to reports.

Kawhi Leonard will NOT play Thursday vs the Pelicans, per source. He's feeling "much better" but still not quite ready to return but there's still optimism he can return before the end the season. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 13, 2018

While his health has improved, the former NBA Finals MVP is not going to play on Thursday as originally anticipated. Leonard, who is feeling much better, has recently had “insane workouts” before his return.

Shams Charania reported that there is no date set for him to play this season (via Yahoo Sports):

“[He will] remain out and will continue to evaluate his injury for a possible comeback before the season ends, league sources said. Leonard has worked hard to play again, seeking multiple opinions on his quadriceps and working with the Spurs to ensure a healthy return to the court, league sources said. A firm target for his return has yet to be determined.”

San Antonio currently has the 10th-best record in the Western Conference, which would give them the No. 13 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. That gives them a 2.2 percent chance of getting a top-three pick, per Tankathon.

It’s worth noting that they do not have the tiebreaker against other projected playoff teams and have a tough remaining schedule.

If the Spurs did miss the postseason, it would be the first time without San Antonio in the playoffs since 1997.

The Spurs are now the 10th seed in the West. Keep in mind, only 2 games separate the 4th seed from the 10th seed so there's no need to panic yet. But if San Antonio DID miss the playoffs, it would be the first time since the 1996-97 season (Gregg Popovich's first year as coach). — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 13, 2018