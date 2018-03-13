Trending stories: Daniel Theis injury, James Harden, Trail Blazers and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
March 13 02:01 AM
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum sit down with Chris Haynes and discuss on the court chemistry and their team’s success this season.
Shares
March 12 11:34 AM
It just might have been the NBA’s most memeworthy moment so far: A James Harden crossover dribble, a fallen Clippers defender and a drained 3-pointer. Here’s how Harden’s viral moment went down.
Shares
Bay Area teens, Warriors coach discuss school gun violence at town hall – via mercurynews.com
March 12 08:01 PM
The town hall-style meeting comes nearly a month after the high school massacre in Parkland, Fla., and two days before scores of Bay Area schools plan to join Wednesday’s walkout to protest gun vio…
Shares
Coach of the year is a subjective award, but Dwane Casey has… – via theathletic.com
March 12 02:26 PM
The coach of the year award in the NBA often doubles as recognition of the league’s most…
Shares
LeBron visits Los Angeles and courtside is as interesting to watch as the game itself – via theundefeated.com
March 12 09:55 AM
LOS ANGELES – Not far from the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench and its superstar LeBron James sat Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley in seat 27 along the…
Shares
Patty Mills experienced racism long before a fan taunted him – via theundefeated.com
March 12 09:13 AM
Patty Mills and his family have heard racist words for decades. The San Antonio Spurs guard heard them on the basketball court, soccer field and track as child …
Shares
Raptors vs. Rockets on Sportsnet Becomes Most-Watched Raptors Regular Season Game Ever in Canada – via media.sportsnet.ca
March 12 05:11 PM
Shares
Warriors argue Klay Thompson deserves NBA All-Defensive team honor – via mercurynews.com
March 12 12:32 PM
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Warriors assistants Ron Adams and Mike Brown spoke to The Bay Area News Group on what makes Thompson such a good defender.
Shares
Sources: Troy Williams agrees to two-year deal with Knicks – via sports.yahoo.com
March 12 04:14 PM
The New York Knicks and forward Troy Williams have agreed to a two-year contract, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Williams’ deal will be guaranteed for the remainder of this season and includes partial guarantees for next season, league sources said. Williams, an athletic 6-foot-7 wing, has averaged
Shares
Evan Turner tells critics of his high-priced NBA contract, ‘Kiss my [expletive]’ – via sports.yahoo.com
March 12 01:13 PM
Evan Turner was one of the many NBA players who benefited from becoming a free agent in July 2016.
Shares
Projecting final standings in wild West playoff chase – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 12 08:55 AM
The Clippers and Nuggets just miss the dance.
Shares
Sources: Celtics’ Daniel Theis has torn left meniscus, will undergo season-ending surgery – via sports.yahoo.com
March 12 01:52 PM
Boston Celtics rookie center Daniel Theis has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo season-ending surgery, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Shares
2017-18 NBA Predictions – via projects.fivethirtyeight.com
October 13 04:48 PM
FiveThirtyEight’s NBA forecast projects the winner of each game and predicts each team’s chances of advancing to the playoffs and winning the NBA finals.
Comments