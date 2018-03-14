Isaiah Thomas, Julius Randle have developed impressive floor chemistry

The Los Angeles Lakers will have very tough decisions this offseason with regards to upcoming free agents Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle.

Los Angeles has outscored opponents by 20.1 points per 100 possessions when Thomas is on the court with Randle. They’re especially impressive on the pick-and-roll when Thomas is the ballhandler. It’s been a play type that has helped their offense become one of the best in basketball since the All-Star break.

This Isaiah Thomas & Julius Randle connection is looking tight. Pick and roll, pick and slip, pick and pop. — Elias Sbiet (@Elias_NPH) March 12, 2018

The pick-and-roll is an area where he excelled with the Celtics, averaging 1.04 points per possession last season. Among those with at least 125 possessions, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry was the only player who was more efficient.

Thomas is a particularly good fit for Los Angeles because the team has been the least efficient (0.74 PPP) in the league on pick-and-roll plays run through the ballhandler.

Since the guard joined the Lakers, teammates are shooting 34-of-64 (53.1 percent) after passes from Thomas in the pick-and-roll offense. This ranks No. 8 overall (minimum: 75 possessions) among all players, per Synergy Sports.

Randle is shooting 69-for-109 (63.3 percent) as the roll man in a PnR offense so far this season. Among those with as many opportunities, this trails just Houston’s Clint Capela and Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams.

The forward is particularly dominant when rolling to the left side, shooting 12-for-17 (70.6 percent) so far this season. The only player who has been more accurate (minimum: 20 possessions) has been DeAndre Jordan.

Even though Randle was shooting just 45.6 percent from the field before this season, he is 19-of-35 (54.3 percent) after passes from the point guard since the trade.

Damn, that was one hell of a pass by Isaiah Thomas. Snaking the pick-and-roll, gets into the paint, drops it over his shoulder behind him to Julius Randle for a dunk. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) March 6, 2018

As they head towards free agency this offseason, the Lakers certainly have the cap space to re-sign both players.

While some speculated Thomas could sign for a midlevel exception with Randle potentially closer to $18 million per season, retaining the duo would mean the front office could no longer afford two max contracts as expected.

If they could keep both and still add one max contract, however, it’s certainly an option to consider after watching the two develop as a legitimate threat on the court for the Lakers.