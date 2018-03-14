Grizzlies' Briante Weber found out about 10-day contract on Twitter

Briante Weber was on the roster for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League and learned he was getting a 10-day contract in the NBA via Twitter.

Briante Weber said he was in Memphis initially to play against the G League Hustle, then saw on Twitter he was being signed by the Grizzlies to a 10-day contract. "Then my agent called and said go over to the other hotel." pic.twitter.com/q18fcyr6QO — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) March 14, 2018

The Skyforce are the development league affiliate of the Miami Heat and they were set to play the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

Weber, 25, was preparing for the game when he saw a tweet that he was going to receive a contract from the Memphis Grizzlies. He said he then received a phone call from his agent, who provided him with more information. He had previously played for the organization during the 2015-16 season.

While he has appeared in 40 games during his NBA career, he has not played at this level since January 12. But during his hiatus, he was well-used and productive while with the Skyfall (and earlier this season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers).

The 6-foot-2 point guard had been averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 assists and 6.8 rebounds per 36 minutes during his two stints in the G League this season.

Earlier this week, the former VCU star tweeted that he missed “the association” and was preparing for a new beginning. Well, that new beginning started with another tweet and now he’ll look to make his NBA comeback with the Grizzlies.