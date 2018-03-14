NBA podcasts du jour: Should the Lakers pursue LeBron James?

March 14 01:27 AM

Keith Pompey talks about the 76ers’ inability to beat playoff caliber teams at this moment. They’ve been the equivalent as NBA bullies. That’s because the Sixers have a snack for destroying the league’s cellar dwellers. However, they can’t get over the hump versus teams in the hunt for playoff positions,

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices