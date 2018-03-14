NBA podcasts du jour: Should the Lakers pursue LeBron James?

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 14 06:49 AM
Is LeBron James the Right Free Agent Target for the Los Angeles Lakers?
LOCKED ON NBA–Celtics injuries; Coach of the Year candidates; Recapping and Previewing all the games from Locked on NBA
March 14 03:43 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Hosts Jake Madison (@NolaJake) of Locked on Pelicans and John Karalis (@RedArmy_John) of Locked on Celtics recap all of Tuesday night’s action in the NBA. They then talk about the Celtics injuries and what that means to the Raptors’ chances of being the top seed in the East, and take a look at the Coach of the Year candidates. Finally, the wrap up the podcast by getting you set for Wednesday’s games …
March 14 01:27 AM
Keith Pompey talks about the 76ers’ inability to beat playoff caliber teams at this moment. They’ve been the equivalent as NBA bullies. That’s because the Sixers have a snack for destroying the league’s cellar dwellers. However, they can’t get over the hump versus teams in the hunt for playoff positions,
Ep. 48 – March Madness with Evan Daniels + Steph Curry, LeBron & James Harden – via Chris Broussard
March 13 10:32 PM
FOX College Hoops Insider Evan Daniels breaks down the NCAA Tournament and tells you which teams could be Final 4 bound, and breaks down the NBA’s hottest pro prospects in March Madness. Plus, Chris breaks down 5 reasons why Steph Curry is actually better than he gets credit for. Finally, Jason McIntyre is back to discuss James Harden vs. Steve Nash, LeBron’s legacy and the front runner for Coach of the Year.
Basketball Insiders Podcast: The Future Of The Cavs, Spurs, The Draft And More – via basketballinsiders.com
March 13 08:16 PM
[THERE IS AN ODD ARTIFACTING ON THIS PODCAST, WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE TECHNICAL ISSUE]
Basketball Insiders’ publisher Steve Kyler and NBA Writer Spencer “Spin” Davies talk Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, the NCAA Tournament, the top of the 2018 Draft board, the Raptors and the Rockets.
Spurs in Danger, Lillard Elevates, Unpredictable Playoff Picture, and Prospects on Display | Ep. 227 – via theringer.com
March 13 04:00 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the possibility for the Spurs to miss the playoffs for the first time in two decades (6:05), the Steph Curry–like ascent of Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard (14:47), the minimum number of wins necessary to make it into the competitive Western Conference playoffs (22:17), intriguing Eastern Conference teams on the rise (27:21), and prospects to look forward to watching during March Madness (47:23).
March 13 01:44 PM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week are SB Nation writer Paul Flannery and Anthony Slater from The Athletic. Mannix and Flannery discuss the surging Trail Blazers, Boston’s injury woes, the playoff mess in the West and more. Later, Mannix an
Chat with Alvin Gentry, Rajon Rondo and Luke Walton – via usatoday.com
March 13 01:14 PM
NBA insider Sam Amick shares observations from his trip to LA over the weekend to cover LeBron James’ one-and-only visit to Laker Land this season. He caught up with Lakers coach Luke Walton during the trip, and discusses his team’s turnaround and the integration of Isaiah Thomas into the mix as he enters free agency this summer. This week’s episode also focuses on the New Orleans Pelicans, who have survived and thrived without DeMarcus Cousins after his season-ending Achilles tendon tear …
