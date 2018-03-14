Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Zero to 100: Best of Westbrook’s triple-double journey – via espn.com March 13 09:52 PM As Russell Westbrook becomes the fourth member of an exclusive club, take a look back at the games that transformed the Thunder guard into the modern-day king of the triple-double. Shares

PODCAST: The Future of the Cavs, Spurs, the Draft and More – via basketballinsiders.com March 13 08:54 PM Basketball Insiders' publisher Steve Kyler and NBA Writer Spencer "Spin" Davies talk Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, the NCAA Tournament, the top of the 2018 Draft board, the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets.

The Undefeated's 2018 NBA draft unheralded prospects – via theundefeated.com March 13 10:19 AM The 2018 NCAA tournament will be highlighted by such well-known freshman stars as Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter, Jaren Jackson, Trae Young and Co…

Sources: Spurs star Kawhi Leonard expected to remain out through Thursday – via sports.yahoo.com March 13 03:31 PM San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will remain out through Thursday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of his lingering quadriceps injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports. External optimism had built for Leonard's potential return this week, but he is expected to be remain out and

Boston Celtics rumors: Marcus Smart's second opinion could determine whether he plays again this season – via masslive.com March 13 03:11 PM The Boston Celtics aren't sure whether injured guard Marcus Smart will play again this season, according to the Boston Herald's Mark Murphy. League source says Celtics don't know probability of Marcus Smart playing again this season. "(They're) waiting for that…