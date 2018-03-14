Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Steph Curry will miss at least four more games because of ankle injury – via mercurynews.com
March 13 08:48 PM
The Warriors’ superstar point guard has already missed two games because of his latest right ankle injury, both losses.
March 13 02:01 AM
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum sit down with Chris Haynes and discuss on the court chemistry and their team’s success this season.
Zero to 100: Best of Westbrook’s triple-double journey – via espn.com
March 13 09:52 PM
As Russell Westbrook becomes the fourth member of an exclusive club, take a look back at the games that transformed the Thunder guard into the modern-day king of the triple-double.
PODCAST: The Future of the Cavs, Spurs, the Draft and More – via basketballinsiders.com
March 13 08:54 PM
Basketball Insiders’ publisher Steve Kyler and NBA Writer Spencer “Spin” Davies talk Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, the NCAA Tournament, the top of the 2018 Draft board, the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets.
The Lakers are a better free-agent destination for LeBron James than the Cavaliers – via sports.yahoo.com
March 13 05:30 PM
That wasn’t the case nine months ago, but it’s clear now.
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday opens up about the most challenging time of his life – via sports.yahoo.com
March 13 12:52 PM
Holiday: ‘My wife going through that — being pregnant and having a brain tumor — that was the point where I had to rely on other people.’
The Undefeated’s 2018 NBA draft unheralded prospects – via theundefeated.com
March 13 10:19 AM
The 2018 NCAA tournament will be highlighted by such well-known freshman stars as Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter, Jaren Jackson, Trae Young and Co…
Rudy Gobert: Gordon Hayward ‘kind of ignored me’ during free agency – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 13 04:26 PM
Jazz center: ‘I thought I was important enough to know. Looks like I wasn’t’
Warriors coach Steve Kerr headlines Bay Area town hall on gun violence – via sports.yahoo.com
March 13 11:39 AM
Kerr urged the crowd of 500 to continue the momentum built by Stoneman Douglas students toward restricting gun violence.
Sources: Spurs star Kawhi Leonard expected to remain out through Thursday – via sports.yahoo.com
March 13 03:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will remain out through Thursday’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of his lingering quadriceps injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports. External optimism had built for Leonard’s potential return this week, but he is expected to be remain out and
Boston Celtics rumors: Marcus Smart’s second opinion could determine whether he plays again this season – via masslive.com
March 13 03:11 PM
The Boston Celtics aren’t sure whether injured guard Marcus Smart will play again this season, according to the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. League source says Celtics don’t know probability of Marcus Smart playing again this season. “(They’re) waiting for that…
Warriors argue Klay Thompson deserves NBA All-Defensive team honor – via mercurynews.com
March 12 12:32 PM
Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Warriors assistants Ron Adams and Mike Brown spoke to The Bay Area News Group on what makes Thompson such a good defender.
Zach LaVine doesn’t give a damn about ESPN’s new list – via nbcsports.com
March 13 12:50 PM
ESPN recently released a list of the Top 25 NBA players under 25 and somehow, Bulls guard Zach LaVine did not make the cut.
