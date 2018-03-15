14 things you may not know about Kevin Garnett

1. He announced he was going pro at a pizza restaurant called Home Run Inn.

2. His mother owned a hair boutique.

3. He had two signature sneakers with AND1.

4. He led the 2000 Olympic tournament in rebounds.

5. His offseason workout regimen included singing while running.

6. He lost eight first-round playoff series.

7. He averaged 23.7 ppg and 13.5 rpg in the last postseason series played by Minnesota.

8. He initially nixed his trade to Boston because he wanted to go to Phoenix.

9. He won more playoff series his first season with Boston than in his entire career with Minnesota.

10. He led the NBA in rebounding four seasons in a row.

11. He was the highest-paid NBA player seven different seasons.

12. He’s No. 8 all-time in Win Shares.

13. He received votes for Defensive Player of the Year in 14 different seasons.

14. He absolutely loves the show ‘Making Da Band’.

Related 10 things you may not know about Allen Iverson

Related 13 things you may not know about Vince Carter

Related 10 things you may not know about Tim Duncan

Related Dirk Nowitzki in video games through the years