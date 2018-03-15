NBA podcasts du jour: Wes Unseld reminisces and more

March 15 03:37 AM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke sits down with ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to talk about late game 2 point shots, the value of defense, defending where shot comes from rather than shots themselves and then a rapid fire about the East and West. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC. Discover the best of news, entertainment, comedy, sports and talk radio on demand with Stitcher Radio.