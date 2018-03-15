Trending stories: Fred VanVleet's feel-good story and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Thompson: Klay Thompson’s sprained thumb could cause an… – via theathletic.com
March 14 01:31 PM
According to sources, there is concern Warriors guard Klay Thompson could miss extended time with his sprained right thumb.
Why no one should have underestimated Fred VanVleet – Sportsnet.ca – via sportsnet.ca
March 14 09:30 AM
He isn’t the most athletic Toronto Raptor. But he might be the smartest, and the one who knows that no matter how bad things get, life could be much worse.
Why Steve Kerr looks at Klay Thompson’s injury as a “positive” – via mercurynews.com
March 14 10:36 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr touted the long-term benefits of Klay Thompson sitting out.
Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr. was born into basketball en route to an NBA future – via cbssports.com
March 14 07:56 PM
Carter Jr.’s parents played a big role in his development as a star for the Blue Devils
Knicks exec Craig Robinson has faith in player development system – via nydailynews.com
March 14 03:59 PM
Craig Robinson wants to develop “on and off the court” and establish a “vertically integrating” system in the entire Knicks organization.
Thompson: A look at Stephen Curry’s 30 best performances as… – via theathletic.com
March 14 10:53 AM
As Stephen Curry celebrates his 30th birthday, here’s a look at No. 30’s top 30 games, from high school to Davidson to the NBA Finals.
When the Cavaliers travel to Portland, strange things happen – via cleveland.com
March 14 03:49 PM
Read the three weird things that have happened to the Cavaliers on their last three trips to Portland, and why everyone should beware of Thursday’s game.
Steph Curry details how his surprise birthday party went down – via mercurynews.com
March 14 03:39 PM
The Warriors’ superstar guard will be sidelined against the Los Angeles Lakers on his 30th birthday because of an ankle injury.
Marcus Smart, Celtics await second opinion on – via bostonherald.com
March 14 11:34 AM
With Marcus Smart’s return this season hanging in the balance, he and the Celtics will now turn to a second opinion for answers.Smart’s appointment with another local doctor was scheduled for tomorrow, when after a delay because of yesterday’s snowstorm, his team will be fully assembled.
