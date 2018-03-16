14 things you may not know about Pat Riley

1. He made the NBA Finals his first four years as head coach.

2. His father briefly played for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 40s.

3. He had a cameo on TV show ‘Columbo’.

4. He was named SEC Player of the Year his junior season at Kentucky.

5. He shot 37.4 percent from the field in the NBA playoffs.

6. He averaged 7.4 ppg in the NBA.

7. He retired as a player at age 31.

8. He had his own Sega Genesis video game.

9. He went from broadcaster to assistant coach to head coach in two years.

10. He missed the playoffs for the first time in his 20th season as NBA head coach.

11. He was named Coach of the Year with the Lakers, Knicks and Heat.

12. Shaquille O’Neal claims he put his head in a bucket of ice to motivate the Heat when down 0-2 in the 2006 Finals.

13. Fourteen different player were named All-Stars while playing for him.

14. He donated money to the Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush presidential campaigns.

