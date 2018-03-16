NBA podcasts du jour: On the Andrew Wiggins debate and more

March 15 02:00 PM

Booz and Nate are back just in time for March Madness. The guys give you their thoughts on the tournament, look back at their tournament careers and give their picks. Plus, a walk down memory lane as they share their experiences as rookies and who were the all-time best prankster teammates. All that and more in to day’s episode of Holdat with Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson.