Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas is no sixth man and more

Thompson: Did the Warriors front office blow it this time? – via theathletic.com
March 15 10:45 AM
Taking a look at all of the Warriors’ moves last offseason — some definitely worked, some are in question, and some don’t look so good right now.
Isaiah Thomas won’t accept sixth man roles in free agency – via sports.yahoo.com
March 15 08:46 PM
Thomas insisted to USA Today’s Sam Amick that he’s still a viable starting point guard in the NBA and he may be right.
Danny Ainge: Kyrie Irving eventually will need knee surgery, but not now – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 15 06:55 PM
Ainge also said Gordon Hayward had a setback last month, which is why the organization does not expect him back.
Klay Thompson: “I’ll be back sooner than a couple of weeks” – via mercurynews.com
March 15 04:55 PM
Klay Thompson, who has a fractured right thumb, will be re-evaluated March 22.
Draymond Green expected to play against Sacramento Kings, West probable – via mercurynews.com
March 15 04:36 PM
Tom Benson, owner of New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, dies – via theadvocate.com
March 15 05:16 PM
Tom Benson, who rose from modest beginnings in New Orleans’ 7th Ward to become the owner of a billion-dollar championship sports empire, died Thursday, the Saints have confirmed.
The rise of Nemanja Bjelica: Unlocking one of the Wolves’… – via theathletic.com
March 15 12:41 PM
In a contract year, Nemanja Bjelica has flourished since joining the starting lineup for the injured Jimmy Butler.
Danny Ainge: Gordon Hayward suffered setback month-and-a-half ago while progressing too fast – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 15 02:22 PM
Celtics president: ‘His work ethic and determination have been amazing’
Miami Heat stuck in the mud, headed off to the races – via sun-sentinel.com
March 15 11:07 AM
The Miami Heat head into Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center knowing more is needed.
Heat on verge of making dubious history as it faces its kryptonite, fast-paced Lakers – via miamiherald.com
March 15 11:28 AM
With a loss Friday, the Heat would have a road losing streak reach double digits in the same season for only the fifth time in franchise history. The last time Miami lost more than nine consecutive road games was in 2008.
March 08 11:28 AM
Chris Bosh opens up about how he’s struggled without basketball in his life, how he’s coped with the pain and how he hopes to get one more shot in the NBA.
