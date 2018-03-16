Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas is no sixth man and more

Isaiah Thomas won’t accept sixth man roles in free agency – via sports.yahoo.com March 15 08:46 PM Thomas insisted to USA Today’s Sam Amick that he’s still a viable starting point guard in the NBA and he may be right. Shares

Tom Benson, owner of New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, dies – via theadvocate.com March 15 05:16 PM Tom Benson, who rose from modest beginnings in New Orleans' 7th Ward to become the owner of a billion-dollar championship sports empire, died Thursday, the Saints have confirmed.