Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas is no sixth man and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 15 10:45 AM
Taking a look at all of the Warriors’ moves last offseason — some definitely worked, some are in question, and some don’t look so good right now.

March 15 08:46 PM
Thomas insisted to USA Today’s Sam Amick that he’s still a viable starting point guard in the NBA and he may be right.

March 15 06:55 PM
Ainge also said Gordon Hayward had a setback last month, which is why the organization does not expect him back.

March 15 04:55 PM
Klay Thompson, who has a fractured right thumb, will be re-evaluated March 22.

March 15 04:36 PM
Draymond Green expected to play against Sacramento Kings, West probable

March 15 05:16 PM
Tom Benson, who rose from modest beginnings in New Orleans’ 7th Ward to become the owner of a billion-dollar championship sports empire, died Thursday, the Saints have confirmed.

March 15 12:41 PM
In a contract year, Nemanja Bjelica has flourished since joining the starting lineup for the injured Jimmy Butler.

March 15 02:22 PM
Celtics president: ‘His work ethic and determination have been amazing’

March 15 11:07 AM
The Miami Heat head into Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center knowing more is needed.

March 15 11:28 AM
With a loss Friday, the Heat would have a road losing streak reach double digits in the same season for only the fifth time in franchise history. The last time Miami lost more than nine consecutive road games was in 2008.

March 08 11:28 AM
Chris Bosh opens up about how he’s struggled without basketball in his life, how he’s coped with the pain and how he hopes to get one more shot in the NBA.

