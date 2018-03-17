Warriors' Quinn Cook has looked sharp without injured star teammates

Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook has seen an increased role because of injuries to Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

There’s no question that the Warriors are missing their All-Stars. But the 24-year-old Cook has looked sharp in these opportunities, averaging 17.8 points with 4.7 assists per 36 minutes.

Keep in mind this is the same player who has so far averaged 12.3 points and 3.1 assists per 36.

Quinn Cook had 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and just 1 turnover against the Kings. He shot 10-13 from the field and 5-7 from three-point range. The Warriors lost without Curry/Durant/Thompson, but @QCook323 had a great game. I'll say it again: COOK IS UNDERRATED. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 17, 2018

He has been a welcome addition to a lineup with Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia and Nick Young. This five-man lineup has actually outscored opponents by 27.4 points per 100 possessions.

Cook has a role in the league because of his impressive jump shot. He is 23-of-48 (47.9 percent) on those taken while in a half-court offense, which ranks No. 5 overall among those with at least 20 possessions.

The guard has also averaged 1.30 points per possession on jump shots off the dribble, which so far ranks No. 3 among those with as many opportunities.

Quinn Cook's offensive game in on point. He runs the point smoothly and is efficient shooting a midrange jumper. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) July 9, 2017

Overall, this has helped him become the fourth-most accurate guard on midrange shots (minimum: 20 field goal attempts) this season.

Similarly, the 24-year-old has averaged 1.21 points per possession as a spot-up shooter this season — per Synergy Sports. Cook is currently shooting 10-for-20 (50.0 percent) when he spots up.

Among those with as many attempts on this play type, his accuracy ranks No. 13 overall in the league.

With this Steph Curry ankle issue getting more concerning by the sprain, it's time to start thinking about getting Quinn Cook on the 15-man playoff roster. That would require cutting someone. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2018

As the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll offense, Cook has also had tremendous success. He has averaged 1.16 PPP, which ranks No. 3 overall (minimum: 25 possessions) in the NBA.

It’s no fluke either considering last season, Cook was 15-for-27 (55.5 percent) as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls while with the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans.

Given his proficiency and ability to score without help from the star players on the roster, he has certainly earned a further look by the Warriors as they solidify their upcoming playoff rotation.