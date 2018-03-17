NBA podcasts du jour: Steve Kerr, Warriors injuries, NCAA Tournament and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
March 17 03:48 AM
In this episode, I chat with friend of the program Cole Zwicker to break down all of the important action of the first round in the NCAA Tournament. First, we chat about what I saw out in San Diego (not much, other than Jon Elmore exploding into our minds and hearts). Then, we get into the big stories, including: VIRGINIA BECOMES THE FIRST NO …
March 17 01:00 AM
By ehorne@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
March 17 12:23 AM
Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. He says the playoff-board team can’t keep squeaking out victory over struggling teams.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Debate the Dukies: Marvin Bagley vs. Wendell Carter, Plus NCAA Tournament Risers – via theringer.com
March 16 03:48 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, and Danny Chau debate the pros and cons of two highly touted Duke University freshmen, Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. (3:21), and highlight four prospects whose draft stock may rise over the course of March Madness (17:19).
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr – via bleacherreport.com
March 16 02:27 PM
Golden State Warrior head coach Steve Kerr is passionate about gun control, and explains why it’s so important for him to speak up and be active in the movement. He’s of course, also talking basketball, including the importance of talent in building unique team culture, lessons learned from Phil Jackson and Gregg “Pop” Popovich, the Houston Roc ……
March 16 11:25 AM
It has not been smooth sailing for Golden State in the season’s latter stages, as many of its stars have been sidelined with various ailments. Mark Medina and Logan Murdock of the Bay Area News Group take a look at how the Warriors plan to persevere through these absences and what benefit the team can get from their depth being tested. Audio includes commentary from Golden State superstars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, plus head coach Steve Kerr.
Comments