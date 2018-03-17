Trending stories: Kevin Durant injury, Ben Simmons and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Kyle Korver to miss Bulls game on his 37th birthday – via cleveland.com
March 16 11:27 PM
CHICAGO — Kyle Korver is not going to play against the Bulls Saturday because of a personal matter. Not only does it mean the Cavs will miss Korver on his 37th birthday — Korver left the team Friday to deal…
Add Dwyane Wade to the SEC chorus with Crean’s hiring at Georgia – via sun-sentinel.com
March 16 04:42 PM
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade embraces Georgia’s hiring of Tom Crean as basketball coach.
Durant out 2 weeks as MRI shows rib fracture – via espn.com
March 16 10:03 PM
Kevin Durant will be sidelined at least two weeks after an MRI revealed Friday that the forward has an incomplete rib-cartilage fracture, the Warriors announced.
Wait, Ben Simmons might not be a PG forever? – via nbcsports.com
March 16 11:57 AM
Brett Brown is now saying Ben Simmons isn’t set in stone as a point guard, which Simmons isn’t thrilled about. By Jessica Camerato
A new wrinkle on Mitch Kupchak, and the Charlotte Hornets’ GM search – via charlotteobserver.com
March 16 06:08 PM
Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak says there’s been no contact between him and the Charlotte Hornets about Hornets’ opening.
Exclusive // Nick Young’s “Still Swaggy” Adidas Pro Model PE – via nicekicks.com
March 16 11:23 AM
David West on right arm cyst: “We got it taken care of” – via mercurynews.com
March 16 02:52 PM
David West has missed the team’s last five games because of a right arm cyst.
NBA Playoff Picture: Where the Western Conference race is starting to take shape – via sports.yahoo.com
March 16 10:43 AM
Games on Thursday alone shuffled seeds five through nine, and just one loss separates the ninth seed from five teams currently in playoff position.
COUNT THE DINGS is creating Podcasts – via patreon.com
March 16 01:22 PM
Become a patron of COUNT THE DINGS today:
Read posts by COUNT THE DINGS and get access to exclusive
content and experiences on the world’s largest membership
platform for artists and creators.
Report: Marcus Smart (thumb) out for regular season, hopes to return for playoffs – via sports.yahoo.com
March 16 12:43 PM
The Boston Celtics Marcus Smart’s season hung in the balance of a New York hand specialist.
What if these crumbling Cavs are, in fact, the real Cavs? – via sports.yahoo.com
March 16 10:00 AM
LeBron James is doing all he can to carry Cleveland, but it doesn’t appear to be enough.
Check out Joel Embiid, high school hoops’ JV Wilt – via sports.yahoo.com
March 16 12:00 PM
Before there was The Process, Joel Embiid was just a work in process. As a sophomore, Embiid enrolled at Montverde Academy, the same prep school Ben Simmons attended. Embiid would later lead The Rock School to a Florida high school state championship, but this unearthed highlight video is a glimpse into
Likely No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton says he will enter NBA draft – via nba.nbcsports.com
March 16 08:55 AM
There was no reason to play the “I need to get together with my family and talk over what’s best for my future” game.
