USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kevin Durant injury, Ben Simmons and more

Trending stories: Kevin Durant injury, Ben Simmons and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Kevin Durant injury, Ben Simmons and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

March 16 11:27 PM
CHICAGO — Kyle Korver is not going to play against the Bulls Saturday because of a personal matter. Not only does it mean the Cavs will miss Korver on his 37th birthday — Korver left the team Friday to deal…

Shares

March 16 04:42 PM
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade embraces Georgia’s hiring of Tom Crean as basketball coach.

Shares

March 16 10:03 PM
Kevin Durant will be sidelined at least two weeks after an MRI revealed Friday that the forward has an incomplete rib-cartilage fracture, the Warriors announced.

Shares

March 16 11:57 AM
Brett Brown is now saying Ben Simmons isn’t set in stone as a point guard, which Simmons isn’t thrilled about. By Jessica Camerato

Shares

March 16 06:08 PM
Former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak says there’s been no contact between him and the Charlotte Hornets about Hornets’ opening.

Shares

March 16 11:23 AM

Shares

March 16 02:52 PM
David West has missed the team’s last five games because of a right arm cyst.

Shares

March 16 10:43 AM
Games on Thursday alone shuffled seeds five through nine, and just one loss separates the ninth seed from five teams currently in playoff position.

Shares

March 16 01:22 PM
Become a patron of COUNT THE DINGS today:
Read posts by COUNT THE DINGS and get access to exclusive
content and experiences on the world’s largest membership
platform for artists and creators.

Shares

March 16 12:43 PM
The Boston Celtics Marcus Smart’s season hung in the balance of a New York hand specialist.

Shares

March 16 10:00 AM
LeBron James is doing all he can to carry Cleveland, but it doesn’t appear to be enough.

Shares

March 16 12:00 PM
Before there was The Process, Joel Embiid was just a work in process. As a sophomore, Embiid enrolled at Montverde Academy, the same prep school Ben Simmons attended. Embiid would later lead The Rock School to a Florida high school state championship, but this unearthed highlight video is a glimpse into

Shares

March 16 08:55 AM
There was no reason to play the “I need to get together with my family and talk over what’s best for my future” game.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home