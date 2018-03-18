Trending stories: Willy Hernangomez, Stan Van Gundy and more

Bucs owner Ed Glazer’s fundraiser for Trump is blatant hypocrisy – via theundefeated.com March 17 08:00 PM When NFL owners mounted a public defense against President Donald Trump for referring to their players as “sons of b—-es” and suggesting those who protested d… Shares

Hernangomez finds structure and lessons he wasn’t getting in NY – via nydailynews.com March 17 12:55 PM Unlike in New York, Willy Hernangomez is fine with not playing so much because he feels like he’s developing with the Hornets. Shares