Okaro White must succeed on this play type to thrive with Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Okaro White to a 10-day contract and if he can consistently hit his shot, he can create a role for himself.

Cleveland has been the most efficient team in the league, averaging 1.06 points per possession so far this season. The Cavaliers have been the most efficient team on this play type in the Eastern Conference during both of the last two seasons as well.

It’s their most-used offense and players tend to do well on spot-ups when on the court at the same time as LeBron James.

This is also how White was most used while with the Miami Heat as a rookie last year. On the surface, the 25-year-old seems like a natural fit in Cleveland because of how often he spots up.

The 6-foot-8 forward, however, was just 10-for-32 (31.3 percent) on spot ups during his first campaign in the NBA. Among all players who had as many opportunities, White ranked No. 323 out of 342.

He was 7-for-24 (29.2 percent) on no dribble jumpers while spotting up for Miami.

But the former Florida State Seminoles star was actually 4-for-8 (50.0 percent) on these attempts while with the Heat earlier this season, averaging 1.20 points per possession.

Okaro White did some good things in Miami. He pesters you on defense with his length and can run the floor in transition. #Cavs — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) March 18, 2018

White, of course, can find other roles to fit in on the Cavaliers as well. He is known for his ability to do well in a fast offense (via Sportsforecaster):

“Excels in an up-tempo game thanks to his energy, athleticism, and length. Gets up and down the floor like a guard, and is a high-flying slasher who plays well above the rim. Uses his 7-foot wingspan impressively on defense, and is a high-effort offensive rebounder. Also flashes a nice, quick stroke from the 3-point arc.”

Cleveland runs transition more often than every team in the East except the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last season, he was 6-for-11 (54.5 percent) while in transition with the Heat. Expect him to look relatively comfortable when given these opportunities on the Cavaliers.