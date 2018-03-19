Jimmy Butler, very injured, wore game jersey underneath his blazer

Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler returned to the bench on Sunday for the first time since his devastating injury earlier this year.

There's only one @JimmyButler (Exhibit Infinity): Butler sat on the Wolves' bench last night for the first time since his recent injury and word is he wore a distinctly Jimmy item under his blazer and t-shirt … his game jersey — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 19, 2018

Butler, who had not played since February 23, is still recovering from a right knee injury. He recently spoke about how hard it is for him to not be playing right now (via NBA.com):

“Four to six weeks without basketball is an eternity for me. It’s all I’ve ever done, it’s all anybody in this league has ever done, so when you have to wake up knowing you can’t go out and compete, be with the guys you’ve been with all year long, that’s the toughest part about it.”

During his first appearance back with the team, his outfit was particularly fascinating. While he is still not close to a return, the 28-year-old still wore his jersey yesterday.

It was on under his blazer and his t-shirt even though he does not expect to be back until (at earliest) the postseason.

Even though he was not going to be in the game, he still likely enjoyed the feeling of wearing his jersey again.

"I want to come back. I want to help and I want to play." When can we expect Jimmy Butler to return to basketball? pic.twitter.com/c9kTdQFyrh — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 18, 2018